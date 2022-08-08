InventHelp Inventor Develops Zipper Helper (SNF-176)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a single woman I have a difficult time zipping up dresses on my own and created this to make it easier for me to get ready during the day, " said an inventor from Livermore CA "The ZINGLE would provide a sleek, elegant, and compact means to more easily zip without assistance."

The invention fulfills the need for an improved means to aid the user in fastening or closing a zipper. Would be a sleek elegant design, convenient, practical, easy to use, lightweight, simple design, and reasonable price. People would not have to wrestle with tiny zipper pull tabs.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SNF-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

