Multiple Motto Mortgage Executives Named 2022 Elite Women by Mortgage Professional America

Motto's Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Marketing & Advertising recognized for their professional achievements and efforts to make the mortgage sector more inclusive

DENVER, August 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto® Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., proudly announces that Mortgage Professional America has named two key Motto Mortgage executives to its list of 2022 Elite Women which highlights women in mortgage that have gone above and beyond to make the industry more inclusive for all.

Terri Larson, VP of Operations and Kelly Gill VP or Marketing & Advertising, Motto Mortgage (PRNewswire)

Motto Mortgage's VP of Operations, Terri Larson, was named an Elite Woman due to her commitment to elevating the Motto network, growing the Motto Franchising, LLC brand, and being a leader that her team looks up to and respects. Since joining the Motto Mortgage team, she's spearheaded countless initiatives to streamline and improve operational efficiency, including redesigning the operations department to strengthen franchisee onboarding and development, increasing professional development opportunities for her staff and franchisees, and launching recruiting and retention programs that helped increase average Loan Originator count across Motto offices.

"Terri's commitment to the growth of the Motto Mortgage brand is unparalleled," says Ward Morrison, President & CEO of Motto Franchising, LLC. "Under her guidance and efforts, Motto Franchising, LLC reached the milestone of 300 offices sold, and celebrated a record year in 2021 with 60 new offices open and the Motto network surpassing $3.5B in loan volume."

VP of Marketing & Advertising, Kelly Gill, was also recognized as an Elite Woman for being the force behind Motto Mortgage's leading cross-functional marketing departments. Kelly has overseen the development and rollout of key technology tools and marketing initiatives to propel the growth and success of the Motto network. To help the network take ownership of their digital marketing initiatives and online reputation, she spearheaded the network-wide rollout of a holistic SaaS tool that allows members to optimize their social channels, monitor and respond to online reviews, perform paid digital advertising and more, all in one easy to use platform.

"Kelly has a proven track record of elevating and growing mortgage brands through unique and impactful marketing," Ward Morrison goes on to say. "Her extensive experience provides her with unique insight into what's important to brokerages and loan originators and allows her to turn those needs into actionable strategies for our franchisees."

Motto Mortgage, which earlier this year was recognized on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list for the third consecutive year and named a Top 200 Franchise of 2022 by the Franchise Business Review, continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With 200 offices open in almost 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

