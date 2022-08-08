New Pacific Intersects 514 m Grading 1.1 Gram Per Tonne Gold In Hole DCAr0044 At The Carangas Project, Bolivia

New Pacific Metals logo (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP), together with its local Bolivian partner, report assay results for another seven drill holes of the 2022 drill program at the Carangas Silver-Gold Project, Oruro Department, Bolivia (the "Carangas Project" or the "Project"). Assay results of drill intercepts are summarized in Table 1 with drill hole specifications provided in Table 2 that has been plotted in Figure 1.

The assay results reported here continue to expand silver and gold mineralization for the Carangas project, where near surface silver horizons are stacked over a broad bulk gold mineralization.

To date in 2022, 21,980 meters ("m") in 43 drill holes have been completed at Carangas. Assay results for the twelve drill holes from the 2022 drilling program have now been received and released with the first five holes released on July 13, 2022. The results for the remaining 31 holes are pending. The 2022 drill program is currently advancing well with five drill rigs.

Deep Hole DCAr0044 was the 6th hole drilled into the emerging Gold Zone (See Press Release of February 23, May 17, and July 13, 2022) and successfully intersected 514 m grading 1.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") The remaining other six holes are relatively shallow holes that targeted near-surface silver mineralization in the northern portion of the Central Valley.

Drill highlights include

Gold Hole DCAr0044: 514.85 m interval (from 266.35 m to 781.2 m ) grading 1.10 g/t Au and 6 g/t silver ("Ag"), including higher grade intervals of 14.15 m (from 436.2 m to 450.35 m ) grading 3.8 g/t Au, 11g/t Ag and 0.12% copper ("Cu"); 87.51 m interval (from 472.4 m to 559.91 m ) grading 2.57 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag and 0.12% Cu.





Silver Hole DCAr0041: 78.68 m interval (from 37.8 m to 116.48 m ) grading 75 g/t Ag, 0.71% Pb and 0.69% Zn.





Silver Hole DCAr0042 : 79.2 m interval (from 53 m to 132.2 m ) grading 77 g/t Ag, 0.73% Pb and 1.43% Zn.





Silver Hole DCAr0045 : 170.64 m interval (from 8.36 m to 179 m ) grading 88 g/t Ag, 0.38% Pb and 0.61% Zn, including 72.17 m interval grading 150 g/t Ag.





Silver Hole DCAr0046: 74.67 m interval (from 7.68 m to 82.35 m ) grading 102 g/t Ag, 0.9% Pb and 0.36% Zn.





Silver Hole DCAr0047 : 19.95 m interval (from 77.5 m to 97.45 m ) grading 163 g/t Ag, 0.41% Pb and 1.31% Zn.





Silver Hole DCAr0048: 33.96 m interval (from 142.5 m to 176.46 m ) grading 104 g/t Ag, 0.42% Pb and 0.68% Zn.

Detailed Descriptions

Hole DCAr0044 intersected a silver interval of 25.12 m (from 33.88 m to 59.0 m) grading 64 g/t Ag, 0.22% Pb, 0.11% Zn and a silver interval of 61.66 m (from 84.83 m to 146.49 m) grading 24 g/t Ag, 0.32% Pb and 0.89% Zn. From 266.35 m to 781.2 m, a broad gold interval of 514.85 m interval grading 1.10 g/t Au and 6 g/t Ag was intersected, including higher grade subintervals of 14.15 m grading 3.8 g/t Au, 11g/t Ag and 0.12% copper ("Cu") from 436.2 m to 450.35 m, 87.51 m grading 2.57 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag and 0.12% Cu from 472.4 m to 559.91 m. These two higher grade intervals are hosted in strongly argillic-sericite altered ignimbrite with dissemination and crosscutting veins of pyrite and chalcopyrite. A third higher grade interval of 29.89 m grading 2.46 g/t Au. 5 g/t Ag and 0.14% Cu intersected from 717.07 m to 746.96 m, is hosted in mineralized flow-banded rhyodacite intrusive with dissemination and crosscutting veins of pyrite and chalcopyrite.

This hole was drilled across the Central Valley about 50 m to the south of and parallel to the hole DCAr0039 which intersected a 535 m interval grading 1 g/t gold (please refer to the Company's news release on July 13, 2022).

Hole DCAr0041 intersected a 266.99 m (from 30.06 m to 297.05 m) silver zone grading 31 g/t Ag, 0.52% Pb and 0.95% Zn, including a 78.68 m interval grading 75 g/t Ag, 0.71% Pb and 0.69% Zn. This hole was drilled on grid at an angle of -45 to test the continuity of silver mineralization at a shallow level.

Hole DCAr0042 intersected 332.7 m interval (from 53.0 m to 385.7 m) grading 25 g/t Ag, 0.45% Pb and 0.95% Zn, including 79.2 m interval grading 77 g/t Ag, 0.73% Pb and 1.43% Zn. This hole was drilled on grid at an angle of -45 to test the continuity of silver mineralization at a shallow level.

Hole DCAr0045 intercepted 170.64 m grading 88 g/t Ag, 0.38% Pb and 0.61% Zn (from depth 8.36 m to 179 m), including a 72.17 m interval grading 150 g/t Ag. This hole was drilled on grid at an angle of -45 to test the continuity of silver mineralization at a shallow level.

Hole DCAr0046 intersected 195.65 m (from 7.68 m to 203.33 m) grading 48 g/t Ag, 0.57% Pb and 0.82% Zn, including 74.67 m interval (from 7.68 m to 82.35 m) grading 102 g/t Ag, 0.9% Pb and 0.36% Zn. This hole was drilled on grid at a dip angle of -45 to test the continuity of silver mineralization at a shallow level.

Hole DCAr0047 intersected 109.02 m (from 72.05 m to 181.07 m) grading 57 g/t Ag, 0.24% Pb and 0.68% Zn. This hole was drilled on grid at an angle of -45 to test the continuity of silver mineralization at a shallow level.

Hole DCAr0048 intersected a silver interval of 62.31 m (from 65.0 m to 127.31 m) grading 55 g/t Ag, 0.36% Pb and 0.73% Zn, and a silver interval of 33.96 m (from 142.5 m to 176.46 m) grading 104 g/t Ag, 0.42% Pb and 0.68% Zn. This hole was drilled on grid at a dip angle of -45 to test the continuity of silver mineralization at a shallow level.

Table 1 Summary of Drill Intercepts Hole_ID

Depth_from Depth_to Interval_m Ag_g/t Au_g/t Pb_% Zn_% Cu_% AgEq_g/t DCAr0041

30.06 297.05 266.99 31 0.06 0.52 0.95 0.03 85

incl. 37.80 116.48 78.68 75 0.00 0.71 0.69 0.02 120



333.38 371.45 38.07 6 0.37 0.41 0.71 0.02 71 DCAr0042

53.00 385.70 332.70 25 0.03 0.45 0.95 0.02 71

incl. 53.00 132.20 79.20 77 0.00 0.73 1.43 0.01 148 DCAr0044

33.88 59.00 25.12 64 0.00 0.22 0.11 0.00 75



84.83 146.49 61.66 24 0.01 0.32 0.89 0.00 64



156.80 174.10 17.30 3 0.02 0.35 1.08 0.01 52



266.35 781.20 514.85 6 1.10 0.02 0.04 0.07 94

incl. 436.20 450.35 14.15 11 3.80 0.05 0.02 0.12 296

incl. 472.40 559.91 87.51 9 2.57 0.04 0.03 0.12 207

incl. 717.07 746.96 29.89 5 2.46 0.01 0.01 0.14 195 DCAr0045

8.36 179.00 170.64 88 0.0 0.38 0.61 0.02 121

incl. 8.36 80.53 72.17 150 0.0 0.39 0.21 0.02 170 DCAr0046

7.68 203.33 195.65 48 n/a 0.57 0.82 0.01 93

incl. 7.68 82.35 74.67 102 n/a 0.90 0.36 0.01 141



327.78 365.17 37.39 4 n/a 0.49 0.75 0.00 44 DCAr0047

72.05 181.07 109.02 57 n/a 0.24 0.68 0.01 88

Incl. 77.50 97.45 19.95 163 n/a 0.41 1.31 0.02 220 DCAr0048

65.00 127.31 62.31 55 n/a 0.36 0.73 0.01 92



142.50 176.46 33.96 104 n/a 0.42 0.68 0.03 142

Notes: 1. Drill location, altitude, azimuth, and dip of drill holes are provided in Table 2 2. Drill intercept is core length, and grade is length weighted. True width of mineralization is unknown due to early stage of exploration without adequate drill data. 3. Calculation of silver equivalent ("AgEq") is based on the long-term median of the August 2021 Street Consensus Commodity Price Forecasts, which are US$22.50/oz for Ag, US$0.95/lb for Pb, US$1.10/lb for Zn, US$3.40/lb for Cu, and US$1,600/oz for Au. The formula used for the AgEq calculation is as follows: AgEq = Ag g/t + Pb g/t * 0.0029 + Zn g/t * 0.00335 + Cu g/t * 0.01036 + Au g/t * 71.1111. This calculation assumes 100% recovery. Due to the early stage of the Project, the Company has not yet completed metallurgical test work on the mineralization encountered to date. 4. A cut-off of 20 g/t AgEq is applied to calculate the length-weighted intercept. At times, samples lower than 20 g/t AgEq may be included in the calculation of consolidation of mineralized intercepts. 5. n/a stands for no fire assay of gold was carried out.

Figure 1. Simplified geology map and drill hole traces, yellow shows gold intercepts and red for silver at the Carangas Project (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Table 2 Summary of Drill Holes of Discovery Drill Program of the Carangas Project Hole_id Easting Northing Altitude Depth_m Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Date_start Date_complete Target DCAr0041 539155.52 7905285.54 3906.91 437.00 20 -45 3/8/2022 3/13/2022 C. Valley DCAr0042 539121.24 7905335.45 3907.65 400.00 20 -45 3/15/2022 3/21/2022 C. Valley DCAr0044 539297.60 7905378.46 3909.11 1083.30 254 -66 3/23/2022 4/19/2022 C. Valley DCAr0045 539273.97 7905323.23 3908.27 450.00 20 -45 3/24/2022 4/2/2022 C. Valley DCAr0046 539171.12 7905329.49 3907.10 400.00 20 -45 4/2/2022 4/9/2022 C. Valley DCAr0047 539267.05 7905445.11 3908.45 300.00 20 -45 4/9/2022 4/15/2022 C. Valley DCAr0048 539231.41 7905496.81 3908.35 300.00 20 -45 4/16/2022 4/22/2022 C. Valley

Notes: 1. Drill collar coordinate system is WGS1984 UTM Zone 19S. 2. Coordinate of drill collar is picked with Real Time Kinematics (RTK) GPS except for hole DCAr0036 which is by handheld GPS.





QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

The Company maintains tight sample security and QA/QC for all aspects of its exploration program at the Carangas Project. Drill core is logged, photographed and split on-site by the company and stored under secure conditions until being shipped in security-sealed bags by New Pacific staff in Company vehicles, directly from the project to ALS Global in Oruro, Bolivia for preparation, and ALS Global in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. ALS Global is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from New Pacific. All samples are first analyzed by a multi-element ICP package (ALS code ME-MS41) with ore grade specified limits for silver, lead, and zinc further analyzed using ALS code OG46. Further silver samples over specified limits are analyzed by gravimetric analysis (ALS code of GRA21). Gold is assayed first by ICP and then by fire assay with AAS finish (ALS code of Au-AA25). Certified reference materials, various types of blank samples and duplicate samples are inserted into normal drill core sample sequences prior to delivery to the laboratory for preparation and analysis. The overall ratio of quality control samples in sample sequences is around twenty percent.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Project, the Silver Sand Silver Project, is waiting for a new Mineral Resource Estimate Update and a PEA by the end of 2022. The recently discovered Carangas Silver-Gold Project is undergoing a 40,000 m drill program. The third project, the Silverstrike Silver-Gold Project, commenced a 6,000 m initial test drilling program in June 2022.

