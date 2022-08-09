Anthony Di Iorio Opens Whitelist for New Global Project to Empower a User-Controlled Internet; Project to Be Unveiled November 3

Ethereum, Decentral, & Jaxx Liberty Founder also announces $1M Foundation for Canadian Leaders & Problem Solvers

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ethereum, Decentral, & Jaxx Liberty Founder Anthony Di Iorio today announced the whitelist opening for Andiami: The Quest for Liberty, an upcoming global tech project designed to add value to and complement today's leading decentralized network projects like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The announcement was made during Di Iorio's opening keynote speech at Futurist Conference, Canada's largest crypto & blockchain event.

With ten years of design, vision, and building, Andiami will address crypto's most pressing issues, including the increasing centralization of decentralized networks and the prevalent use of Web2 business models in the pursuit of Web3, a user-controlled internet. Andiami will accomplish its goals by bringing together trusted leadership, aligned stakeholder incentives, and new custom hardware and software. This will all be delivered on scalable infrastructure, a new node-sharing protocol, a unique type of mining, and next-generation token economics.

"The future can't be built using old models," says Anthony Di Iorio. "Similarly, you can't build a user-controlled internet while relying on institutional trust anywhere in between an individual and a protocol. Andiami is the culmination of a mission I started ten years ago to empower people with the tools they need to be in control of their digital lives: their money, communication, and identity."

Andiami: The Quest for Liberty is planned to be unveiled November 3, 2022—ten years to the day that Di Iorio held the first-ever Bitcoin meetup in Toronto where he met Vitalik Buterin. The unveiling will take place in front of an audience of thousands at a soon-to-be announced iconic Canadian concert venue in Toronto and will also be live streamed globally.

The Andiami whitelist is now open at andiami.org.

Also at the Futurist conference today, Di Iorio announced the creation of a Canadian foundation dedicated to amplifying the next generation of leaders and problem solvers to help solve the world's most pressing challenges. Di Iorio is personally donating $1 million to the foundation, which will also be supported by proceeds from the global project.

"Over the years, I've developed problem solving frameworks that put the pieces together to create win-win-win solutions. The frameworks have been formalized, and it's my mission to bring the tools forward that will inspire the next generation of problem solvers and leaders," says Di Iorio.

Di Iorio is an Ethereum founder and Founder and CEO of Decentral Inc. The original birthplace of Ethereum, Decentral is a Canadian company that builds tools at the core of the next internet. This includes Jaxx Liberty , software that has empowered millions of people with the tools they need to control their digital assets.

