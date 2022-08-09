Blaze Pizza Celebrates Back to School with Increased Donation Opportunities to Participating Organizations

Blaze Pizza restaurants across the nation will donate 25 percent of net sales to local school groups and organizations that host fundraisers during the month of September

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pizza, the leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept, today announced that in honor of back to school season, its restaurants across the country will increase ongoing donations by five percent for school-related organizations that host dine-in and online fundraisers hosted in the month of September at a local Blaze location.

During the month of September, local Blaze restaurants will donate 25 percent of fundraiser net sales to support school-related organizations. By hosting a fundraiser in the month of September through a local Blaze Pizza restaurant, customers will be prompted to use the beneficiaries' unique promotion code for dine-in, carry-out, and app orders. From those orders, 25 percent of the proceeds will be donated directly back to the organization or school.

"Blaze Pizza encourages affiliated groups to partner with their local restaurant for the opportunity to raise funds and improve the lives of local educators and students," said Mandy Shaw, CEO of Blaze Pizza. "One of our core values is built around community support, and we look forward to continuing that by rallying local supporters for this back-to-school cause!"

Blaze Pizza's commitment to using fresh sustainable ingredients is only matched by the brand's dedication to delivering each guest with a unique pizza that truly reflects what they're craving. Guests can combine more than 45 different options, including ingredients like roasted peppers, artichokes, roasted garlic, and plant-based chorizo or keep it simple with a classic pepperoni and cheese pizza. With five crusts to choose from, including our signature made from scratch dough, a Keto crust with 6g net carbs, and cauliflower, as well as nitrate-free meats and fresh pizza sauce and drizzles, Blaze goes to great lengths to provide customers with an unmatched dining experience that meets their lifestyle.

All 340+ Blaze Pizza locations are participating in the back-to-school fundraiser opportunity in September. For more information about hosting a local fundraiser at Blaze Pizza, visit https://www.blazepizza.com/fundraising and follow Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for details on additional back to school incentives and values that will be rolled out in September.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 340 restaurants across 38 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind guest experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order in 180 seconds menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok @BlazePizza.

