Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers partners with UMI Marketing Solutions as they Accelerate Growth

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has selected UMI Marketing Solutions as their marketing operations partner. Freddy's is a leading fast-casual restaurant with huge growth potential as they expand across the United States. Bringing their decades of marketing and franchise industry experience to the table, UMI will further fuel Freddy's efforts to double its footprint within the next four years.

"Freddy's is a unique, rapidly-growing brand, and we believe UMI's turn-key nature and dedication to the success of their clients through innovative marketing solutions make them the perfect partner to help us achieve our short- and long-term goals," said Erin Walter, Freddy's Vice President of Brand Marketing.

UMI provides access to an unparalleled network of suppliers, warehousing and fulfillment solutions, and collective expertise in marketing, sourcing, and procurement, which are a welcome advantage as supply chain and labor shortages continue to plague the restaurant sector. "Freddy's is an iconic brand with a rich history. We are very excited about this partnership and the part UMI will play in the next chapters of their brand growth story," said Amy Peart, CEO of UMI.

Freddy's Marketplace is a custom-built technology platform that addresses current marketing needs while anticipating the road ahead, essentially future-proofing the brand. The site provides comprehensive trade area data, key insights, and segmentation counts to identify location-specific opportunities and develop engaging marketing programs. The site also makes it easy for Freddy's corporate team to monitor program adoption and performance.

In conjunction with their powerful technology platform, UMI's client success team champions brand-to-local communication, supporting both corporate and their local operators. This full-service approach is instrumental to the success of each brand in UMI's portfolio.

About UMI Marketing Solutions

UMI Marketing Solutions powers communications and supply chain strategy for some of the top multi-location and franchise brands across the US. They offer unprecedented value by combining an expert account team with a powerful technology platform built to drive brand growth.

About Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 440 locations across 36 states nationwide. The brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

