LONG Building Technologies selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM platform along with SIS Construct 365 Solution Suite to secure its building integration growth.

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, and leading implementer of ERP and CRM solutions for Specialty Contractors and Professional Service firms built on Dynamics 365, is pleased to announce:

LONG Building Technologies has selected the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM platform, as well as the full suite of SIS Construct 365 solutions, built for Microsoft Dynamics 365. The SIS cloud-based solution will help Long Building Technologies continue its exponential growth and provide a flexible, robust, and connected system.

"LONG was looking for a solution to prepare the company for the future. After a lengthy selection process, LONG chose SIS and Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 suite of solutions as the right solution and team for our business needs. Through the process, SIS showed the leadership as we accomplished our goal of choosing the right software platform for our environment. SIS proved to be knowledgeable and demonstrated the industry experience we were looking for. Microsoft and SIS have been a pleasure to work with. We feel confident in our choice with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 suite of products for our digital transformation."

Pandora Dyer, CFO, LONG Building Technologies

About LONG Building Technologies:

LONG Building Technologies, Inc. is one of the largest building integrators in the Western U.S., providing products and services in Building Automation, HVAC Equipment, Mechanical Service, Security Solutions, and Parts. LONG boasts hundreds of employees across eight states: Alaska, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. www.long.com

About SIS:

SIS has been successful in delivering ERP and CRM solutions to Project and Service based companies for more than 25 years which have all utilized Microsoft Dynamics and SIS Industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, SIS offers, implements, and supports end-to-end solutions that work for our clients now, and in the long term. www.sisn.com

About Construct 365:

Construct 365 is a full suite of solutions built on and powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365, designed for Project and Service driven industries to better manage the complexities of Project Accounting and Project Management. www.sisn.com/construct365

