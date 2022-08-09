Marathon Health Continues Expansion with New Network in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City becomes 7th market with one-of-a-kind employer health center solution

Marathon Health @ Draper Peaks will celebrate its grand opening on August 23 (PRNewswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, a national leader in employer health solutions for companies of all sizes, today announces the opening of its newest Network in Salt Lake City. The first health center, located in Draper Peaks, opens this month with more locations to follow from Ogden to Provo. Salt Lake City becomes the 7th market to provide this unique offering to local employers, joining Indianapolis; Charlotte, N.C.; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; Las Vegas and Orlando, Fla.

Marathon Health patients save employers $2,000 on average annually and report better management of chronic conditions.

"We love partnering with employers to design and deliver a totally different healthcare experience," said Jeff Wells, MD, CEO and co-founder of Marathon Health. "Our ability to flex and implement a solution that meets each employer's unique needs is critical, especially now as they face once-in-a-generation shifts in workplace culture."

Longtime client CHG Healthcare, based in Midvale, Utah will expand its onsite health center to include Network access for all employees and their dependents. "We're thrilled to offer another innovative solution that offers flexibility and choice for our people," said Anne Hopkins, Director of People & Operations, Benefits and Wellness for CHG Healthcare. "The Network center will provide extended hours so that our people and their families have another option for free healthcare in our hybrid work environment. Over the past 10 years, our partnership with Marathon Health has allowed us to continue to build better healthcare for our people."

Onsite health centers, which operate at an employer's place of business, are a great solution when there is a large concentration of employees in one place. For those with a hybrid workforce or with smaller concentrations across multiple offices, the Marathon Health Network is a great alternative. Network centers are located in popular areas where the employees and their families live, work and shop. That convenient access drives higher engagement, which in turn drives healthier behaviors and financial savings for the employee and the employer. This care model provides a turnkey health solution staffed with world-class providers, behavioral health counselors, onsite medications and labs, health coaches and incentive programming.

Marathon Health delivers an independent primary care model that gives providers extra time to build relationships with their patients and remains free of any hospital or health system partnership. This unique model includes multichannel access which is critical in delivering true primary care. Marathon Health's data-driven approach also gives employers comprehensive reporting and analytics to demonstrate the value of improvements and overall cost of care.

Local employers, benefit consultants and healthcare professionals are invited to attend the grand opening of our Draper Peaks location at 131 East 12300 S. Unit R400 in Draper on August 23, 2022, from 8:30 – 10:30am. Tour the health center, meet the care team and learn more about providing this cost-saving benefit for your employees.

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health partners with employers to deliver a healthcare experience that's convenient and focused on driving real behavior change that results in better health outcomes and financial savings. Employers save an average of $2,000 for each employee who engages with Marathon Health, with the average company saving around $11 million. Marathon Health delivers its advanced primary care solution across more than 250 onsite, Network and virtual health centers in 42 states. Marathon Health was named Best in KLAS 2021 and 2020 for its excellence in Worksite Health Services. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com .

