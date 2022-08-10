Grace Puma Appointed to Target Corporation's Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced today its board of directors elected Grace Puma as a new director, effective immediately. She will serve on the Audit & Risk and Infrastructure & Finance Committees.

Puma most recently retired from her role as executive vice president and chief operations officer at PepsiCo where she led global operations, global procurement, employee health and safety, global security and holistic cost management. During her 12-year tenure at PepsiCo, which generated more than $75 billion in net revenue in 2021, Puma held numerous executive leadership roles, including senior vice president, chief supply officer and senior vice president, global chief procurement officer. Prior to PepsiCo, Puma served as senior vice president and global chief procurement officer at United Airlines. In addition, she worked in various leadership roles at Kraft Foods, including serving as vice president of global indirect materials and services procurement.

She currently serves on the board of directors of Organon & Co., a global women's healthcare company, and previously served as a board member for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and Marietta Corporation. Puma was ranked on the Most Powerful Latina list by Fortune magazine in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and she was named to the inaugural Most Powerful Latinas Hall of Fame by the Association of Latino Professionals in 2021. ExecRanks (now AdvisoryCloud) also recognized Puma as the No. 4 Chief Procurement Officer in 2013.

"Grace brings a deep understanding of the complexities of the global operating environment, the consumer landscape and the guests we serve. Her knowledge of supply chain, procurement and operations will provide valuable insights that complement current board strengths, and her leadership acumen and perspective will further position Target for growth and success in the evolving marketplace," said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target. "I'm pleased to welcome Grace to Target and am confident in the expertise she will bring to our board."

