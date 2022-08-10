Proptech Firm Cecilian Partners Welcomes Top Executives at Taylor Morrison and Land Advisors Organization to Board of Directors

Leaders of two Arizona-based homebuilding and land development firms tapped to serve on Cecilian Partners' board, assisting the firm with its growth strategy, operational oversight, and market penetration.

NEW HOPE, Penn., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cecilian Partners Inc., a Pennsylvania-based real estate property technology company, announces that executives with two Arizona-based homebuilding and land development firms have joined its board of directors. Stephanie McCarty, chief marketing and communications officer at national homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison, and Greg Vogel, founder and CEO of Land Advisors Organization have been named to the board to assist Cecilian Partners with its growth strategy, operational oversight and market penetration. They join the firm's five other distinguished industry leaders currently serving on Cecilian Partners' board of directors.

As chief marketing and communications officer, McCarty has transformed the company culture and branding position nationwide, led several acquisitions that helped catapult Taylor Morrison to one of the country's largest residential homebuilders, led efforts resulting in the brand being recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research seven years running, and positioned Taylor Morrison among the first to move the future of new construction home shopping forward with innovative, industry-leading customer acquisition tools. As an award-winning CMO, McCarty is keenly focused on driving revenue-generating marketing strategies that include purposeful technology positioned to solve customer pain points within the shopping and buying experience.

Greg Vogel founded Land Advisors Organization in 1987. As chief executive officer of the nation's largest land advisory and brokerage firm, Vogel has led the firm's expansion into 29 growth markets across the United States. Land Advisors Organization recently entered into a partnership with Cecilian Partners to further expand its proptech capabilities and extend its services for builders and developers beyond land analysis and sales into land development, lot management, and the enhancement of the new home buying experience.

Cecilian Partners is an early stage proptech firm that has modernized the land development, home building and home buying experience. The firm's patented digital platform simplifies and streamlines data, digital marketing, and operations by centralizing every stage of the planning and community development process, while enhancing the new home buying experience. The specialized technology assists builders and developers with real-time lot and inventory management utilizing an anti-repetition algorithm.

Co-Founders John Cecilian and Philip Worland are thrilled to have McCarty and Vogel join their board of directors. "Greg brings a level of master planned community expertise and deep knowledge of the category. Being a true entrepreneur as well, Greg knows and understands the recipe of what fast growth looks like for organizations and what it takes to achieve it," said Cecilian.

Cecilian, being obsessed with the customer journey, knows that Taylor Morrison shares his passion for creating an exemplary consumer experience. He turned to McCarty, who has spearheaded digital innovation at Taylor Morrison with the launch of an industry-first ecommerce system to purchase and build homes entirely online, empowering shoppers in their homebuying journey. "Stephanie brings a strategic and innovative view of the successful customer experience. As an expert on the intersection of digital product and homebuilding she understands the value of bringing progressive thought leadership to an often tech-starved industry. Her knowledge and expertise will help both Cecilian Partners and our clients to better engage with consumers through digital transformation," said Cecilian.

Cecilian Partners anticipates beginning its Series A fundraising in late 2022 or early 2023.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and 55-plus active lifestyle homebuyers under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. From 2016-2022, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities, and our team is highlighted in our latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report on our website.

About Land Advisors Organization

Founded in 1987, Land Advisors Organization is the nation's largest land brokerage firm specializing in providing deep market insights to landowners and purchasers for the most comprehensive and effective evaluation of land in markets across the country. By integrating current local market information with cutting-edge technology and geographically specialized professionals, Land Advisors Organization advises clients in identifying and capitalizing on valuable land opportunities in all economic environments. Land Advisors Organization serves landowners and purchasers from offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Casa Grande and Prescott, Arizona; Irvine, San Francisco, Century City, Pasadena, Roseville and San Diego, California; Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Boise, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Austin, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Kansas City, Kansas; and Seattle, Washington. Stay connected with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Cecilian Partners

Cecilian Partners is a proptech company based in New Hope, Pennsylvania built around the customer experience for community developers. Since 2019 the company has been bridging the digital divide between homebuilders, community developers and home buyers with its real estate property technology platform. Cecilian Partners is enhancing the customer experience through digital solutions that transform the home buying journey for new home buyers, while also solving access and communication challenges faced by developers and builders. Cecilian Partners collaborates with a vast stable of local, regional, and nationwide builders and developers who aspire to modernize their digital footprint and ease everyday pain points associated with community development. For more information about digital solutions for community developers and homebuilders, visit cecilianpartners.com

