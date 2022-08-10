Tom Wright named interim head of Investor Relations

Takes over responsibility from Scott Minder, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) announced today that Tom Wright will assume interim responsibility for investor relations in addition to his current role as vice president, financial planning and analysis. Wright, who joined ATI earlier this year to lead corporate financial planning and analysis, will continue to report to Don Newman, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Allegheny Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Wright takes over responsibility from Scott Minder, who is leaving ATI to become chief financial officer with a leading public company. "Scott has been instrumental in connecting the investment community to our strategy of becoming an aerospace and defense leader and helping to improve ATI's capital structure, a key component of positioning ATI for growth," said Newman. "We appreciate his contributions and wish him much success in his new role."

ATI is working to identify a permanent investor relations leader.

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a $3 billion global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy.

