Central Entertainment Group Acquires Rolen Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEG (Central Entertainment Group) announces the acquisition of the Rolen Group, a boutique talent management company at the forefront of original content, brand partnerships, music and ventures.

Rolen Group was founded by Aurora Pfeiffer in 2014, specializing in YouTube talent management and content creation. Aurora and her team find synergies between their multi-hyphenated creators bringing original content to life for an extensive roster of leading Brands. Rolen Group takes an integrated approach to managing talent by building ventures across multiple disciplines, including brand partnerships, original content, film and TV licensing, IP, product lines and music publishing. The acquisition will add new offerings across all verticals to CEG's managed service approach to talent representation, expanding their diverse roster of leading influencers, content creators and celebrity talent.

Michael Schweiger, CEO of Central Entertainment Group said "We are thrilled to welcome Aurora and her team. The addition of Rolen Group will allow us to provide additional services for our roster extending our reach and offerings to all our existing roster and new clients. We are very excited for what the future offers as we begin the next cycle of Influencer/Creator Marketing."

Aurora Pfeiffer, Founder and President of Rolen Group said "CEG has been a leader in talent representation for the past 25 years, beginning as a Pop Culture agency to becoming the founding force in Influencer/Creator Marketing. CEG has been the leader in developing marketing strategies since the beginning of Facebook and Instagram to now creating new and unique strategies for TikTok. Their approach to talent management and our specialty in YouTube content creation will add to CEG's proven ability to develop unique cross-platform strategies, servicing their dynamic family of brand clients."

Rolen Group will continue to be the face of the Talent/Management division as operations will be merged within the CEG headquarters in New York City. Aurora Pfeiffer will assume the role of SVP of Central Entertainment Group and Olivia Zhou will take on the newly created role of VP of Talent and Partnerships.

The acquisition is the first of several partnership, acquisitions and strategic hires to be announced by CEG in the coming months.

