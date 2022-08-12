Skimmer and UPA Team Up to Modernize the Pool and Spa Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimmer, the global leader in Pool Service Software, has teamed up with the United Pool Association (UPA), a trade association dedicated to supporting members with industry-specific insurance coverage, educational resources, and mentorship.

"UPA and Skimmer understand that modern pool pros want to leverage technology to save time, increase profitability, and provide the highest levels of customer service. Skimmer's feature set is a natural fit with UPA's commitment to provide best-in-class insurance coverage and sick route coverage to its members," said Jack Nelson, CEO at Skimmer.

Under the agreement, UPA members receive special pricing on Skimmer software subscription fees and access to training resources to accelerate adoption. Skimmer's software allows its users to record, store, and access a complete service history, including chemical readings, customer communications, installed items, and photographs – vital information to protect against insurance claims and keep premiums affordable.

"UPA is committed to providing our members with the benefits and resources they need to build, grow, and protect their businesses," said Steven Homer, UPA President. "We're excited to partner with Skimmer to accomplish this mission as we continue to expand nationally."

About UPA

UPA is an organization of pool professionals dedicated to supporting their members with industry-specific insurance coverage, educational resources, and mentorship. With over 1600 members across California, Florida, Nevada, and Arizona, UPA maintains the grassroots belief that every member knows best how to run their business and every chapter knows best how to run their chapter. To learn more or join, visit unitedpoolassociation.com.

About Skimmer

Skimmer's category-defining Pool Service Software Platform has helped thousands of pool service and repair businesses engage efficiently and professionally. The SaaS platform provides pool service and repair businesses access to features that simplify work orders, route optimization, pool tech management, billing and invoicing, customer communication, and payments. Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.™ Learn more at getskimmer.com. For press inquiries, email press@getskimmer.com. Learn more at getskimmer.com.

