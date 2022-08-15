STAMFORD, Conn. and EDISON, N.J., August 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fi-Tek LLC a leading FinTech company with leading technology in Wealth Management, Global Family Office, and Alternative Investment, welcomes Erik Forssman who is joining the Fi-Tek senior executive team as a Senior Managing Director to drive its business strategy & growth across its Global Family Office and Alternative Business units.

Industry Veteran Joins Fi-Tek to Power its Family Office and Alternative Investments Business Growth.

"We are extremely excited to have Erik on board - he brings extensive knowledge of hedge fund administration business, and we are looking forward to his leadership to grow our Global Family Office and Alternative Investments businesses powered by our proprietary technology – Rockit Command and HedgeTek – both of these are market leading solutions," said Subir Chatterjee, CEO of Fi-Tek.

While at Morgan Stanley, Forssman served on the Executive and Operational boards of Morgan Stanley Fund Services. Forssman has been licensed as a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Accountant with over 35 years of experience, and was a partner at Grant Thornton and EY.

"I am really excited to be part of an innovative FinTech team here at Fi-Tek – and looking forward to expanding our solutions in administration services to meet the challenges faced by large Global Family Offices and Hedge Fund Administrators," said Erik Forssman.

Fi-Tek has multiple technology solutions across various market segments: GWES for Trust & Wealth Management servicing over 100 trust and wealth management institutions with over $450 Bn on the platform; HedgeTek for Hedge Fund & PE Investor Accounting with over $700 Bn of assets on the platform; and through its subsidiary, Rockit Solutions – powered by the leading integrated family office technology platform Rockit Command – provides full-service administration and investment operations, and total wallet reporting to large and complex multi-generational Global Family Offices with 1000's of legal entities. Rockit Solutions was acquired from the Rockefellers by Fi-Tek in 2016 and the Rockit Command technology has been integrated with Fi-Tek's GWES product suite to make the Rockit's core functionality accessible to Fi-Tek's trust & wealth management clients and growing number of GFOs.

About Fi-Tek:

Fi-Tek is a leading provider of technology and technology-enabled solutions to financial institutions, including: Asset Managers, Trust and Private Banks, Family Offices, Hedge Fund Managers, Fund Administrators, and Broker/Dealers. Servicing over $1.4 trillion dollars of assets, Fi-Tek's suite of Private Wealth Technology Solutions consists of Global Wealth ES, Rockit Command, and HedgeTek technology platforms. Please contact Arpita Chatterjee (AChatterjee@Fi-Tek.com) or Kevin Fisher (KFisher@Fi-Tek.com) for any information and questions. Additional information on Fi-Tek and its solutions may be found at www.fi-tek.com.

About Rockit Solutions:

Rockit Solutions powered by its proprietary technology Rockit Command - is a leading provider of full service multi-generational complex Global Family Office solutions supporting large family offices thru an integrated offering – supporting investment operations, accounting, data aggregation, GIPS Performance, G/L, alternative assets and extensive client reporting including total wallet & look thru reporting. Additionally, Rockit also provides partnership accounting and tax services for complex partnerships. For any questions, please contact Alan Perl (APerl@Rockitco.com)

