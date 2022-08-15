Livly Hits Record-Breaking Sales in July 2022

Sales of Livly's innovative multifamily software hit an all-time high of 22,513 apartment units in July 2022, a 70% increase over the previous month.

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly, the nation's leading enterprise-grade resident experience provider, reported record-breaking sales in July 2022 of 22,513 apartment units nationwide, a 70% increase compared with June 2022's previous all-time high record of over 13,000 units. The innovative proptech company has continued to build momentum in the multifamily market every month in 2022 and its growth is notably driven by its advancement of new apartment app features, services, and resident events that expand the breadth of the Livly Operating System: "LivlyOS".

"Property managers and residents are the foundation of the multifamily industry, and the impressive amount of growth we saw in July goes to show that more and more apartment communities want to use simple, modern technology," said Alex Samoylovich, the Co-CEO and Founder of Livly. "Livly's focus is to set up our property managers for success, especially against rising resident expectations. That's why we provide them with tools, services, and functionality to confidently grow their communities and produce stellar event experiences for their residents. The results from this year thus far propel us forward to keep making apartment living better for everyone."

Livly's best-in-class, unified operating system digitizes property operations for multifamily communities across 137 U.S. cities, including offering an array of AI-powered services like the elegant Livly Resident Mobile App, the online Livly Property Hub, and resident events. By offering modern, simple, and fully-integrated solutions, combined with best-in-class customer service, Livly has created a "one-stop-shop" offering for Property Managers who are looking for a cost-effective way to elevate resident experiences and increase revenue.

Livly's July expansion into over 22K apartment homes was spread across 14 U.S. states and 54 cities. The company's growth strategy has led the company to 38 states this year alone.

"Livly has become the preferred PMS solution by Property Managers," stated Brian Duggan, Co-CEO of Livly. "We don't take that lightly and will continue to evolve and innovate to best serve the needs of multifamily professionals and their residents."

About Livly, Inc.

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living and powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The AI-powered Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and robust data analytics. For more information about Livly, please visit www.livly.io .

