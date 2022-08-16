Authenticx Launches a Comprehensive Solution For End-to-End Quality Management

New solution turns qualitative data into quantitative insights to expose areas of improvement for quality assurance and agent performance

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticx , the new standard in healthcare for listening to customer voices at scale, today introduces a quality management solution to strategically analyze contact center conversations and proactively surface areas of improvement and opportunity. Organizations can pair the new solution with other Authenticx features like Smart Sample™ to make patient-focused changes to their processes by gathering insights on agent quality.

"Healthcare organizations are always looking to improve quality but reviewing processes and patient feedback is an arduous process without the help of technology like machine learning," said Amy Brown, founder and CEO of Authenticx. "It's not easy for a human to translate unstructured data, like call recordings, into something both actionable and scalable. Not only have we made this possible at Authenticx, but our new quality offering advances the layers of insights to deliver improved QA scores, onboarding examples for new customer service agents and feedback for agents post-interaction to improve their skills. In launching this quality solution, we're marrying qualitative and quantitative data so healthcare organizations can create the best, most empathetic patient experience possible."

The quality management solution reduces onboarding time, increases efficiency and implements change quicker than ever. Key features include:

Auto-scoring improves QA efficiency. Rethink how analysts review and evaluate conversations with machine learning built specifically for healthcare.

Agent coaching tracks improvement and quality scores over time. Provide feedback based on evaluated conversations monitoring first call resolution, average time, accountability, business protocol and more.

Montage library provides high-impact training scenarios. Capture and share montages that highlight the positive impact agents have and build a library for efficient, effective onboarding.

An Authenticx customer in the life sciences industry sought to better understand current patient experiences and set a goal of achieving an overall quality score of 95%. The customer used Authenticx's quality features in conjunction with Smart Sample™ to monitor patient-centric agent performance to assess how agent quality scores improved each month. Calls were evaluated for skills like "takes accountability," "demonstrates perspective" and "proactively listens." The organization implemented strategic, patient-focused changes based on insights from those metrics and achieved its quality score goal within six months.

The platform's new quality solution, along with its key features, Speech Analyticx, Montage Builder and Smart Predict, are available to Authenticx's customers. To learn how Authenticx helps healthcare organizations improve the customer journey, visit Authenticx.com .

About Authenticx

Authenticx is the new standard for humanizing conversational intelligence in healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights at scale. Authenticx was founded to aggregate, analyze and activate customer interaction data to surface transformational opportunities in healthcare. Using existing data that's likely being stored and ignored in your organization, Authenticx reveals hidden barriers, motivators, and strategies so healthcare organizations can make confident, data-backed decisions.

