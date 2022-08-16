Solar Titan USA Experiencing Triple-Digit Growth Due to Increasing Demand for Solar Energy

Solar Capacity in the Southeast Expected to Double by End of 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar energy demand has been increasing across the U.S. for years and that trend is expected to accelerate leading to an increase in installations and a major hiring boom. The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE) announced in its 2022 annual report it expects solar capacity in the southeast to more than double the 2020 output by the end of 2024. Knoxville, Tennessee based provider, Solar Titan USA saw a 718% increase in workforce growth from 2020 to 2022 to keep up with the increased demand.

Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, Solar Titan services Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia with plans to continue expanding across the southeast. Solar Titan is passionate about bringing excellence to green energy solutions and empowering the future, with solar today. (PRNewswire)

Global energy disruptions and skyrocketing energy prices as well as favorable state and federal policies promoting solar energy across the nation are boosting the development of renewable energy according to the U.S. Energy Information. Solar is expected to exceed wind power production for the first time in 2022.

Increased concern over climate change has played a major role in fueling the renewable industry sector. Unpredictable weather across the U.S. caused several high-profile power outages recently, including the 2021 Texas power crisis, as well as west coast power shutoffs during devastating wildfires, leading more people to consider solar batteries in case of an emergency.

"It is clear solar energy is going to play a large part in the solution for future energy needs," noted Stacey Monks, corporate general manager, Solar Titan USA. "The last few years of technology changes and improvements have made solar power more efficient and brought solar power from just a commercial solution to being a great option for many residential homeowners as well."

Technology in the industry has developed solar cell panels that are lighter weight and sleeker. Solar shingles are becoming more widely available and the cost of solar batteries has decreased while capacity has increased making solar power more desirable.

The southern U.S. has more opportunity for growth supported by the SACE's two-year growth projections. SACE estimates 2019 capacity will nearly double in 2022, exceeding 18,000 GW and reach more than 22,000 GW in 2023. The Alliance expects 2023 to be the first year the region exceeds 10% of its capacity and 5% of generation from solar.

The SACE praises favorable policy such as the Energy Freedom Act in South Carolina, Public Service Commission (PSC) decisions in Georgia and the utility innovation in Florida – most notably, the SolarTogether program (1,490 MW) from Florida Power and Light that will double the amount of community solar in the U.S. including a low-income aspect. Contrarily, the SACE remains critical of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) that services much of Tennessee because it has not matched the pace of solar ambition in the southeast region.

Florida and Georgia rank as the top southern states for solar production with major investments helping residents maximize solar opportunities. Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee rank the lowest southern states. However, Choose Energy reports Kentucky is seeing strides toward solar synergy as several major corporations are installing solar farms in the state and more providers begin servicing the Bluegrass State.

"Manufacturers are also offering longer warranties than ever before making solar a sound investment over time," said Dale Roden with Solar Titan.

Solar Titan USA serves Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama and has seen a massive increase in demand across these southern states. The company added nearly 300 jobs from 2020 to 2022 going from a workforce of 23 to 320 by July 2022.

The company produced 9,786,950 kwh as of March 2022. According to the Environmental Protection Agency this is equivalent to eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from:

1,494 gasoline-powered vehicles driven for one year

780,448 gallons of gasoline

7,673,877 pounds of coal burned

1,350 homes' electricity use with fossil fuel for a year

16,058 barrels of oil consumed

The increased interest in solar power could mean good things for the solar industry and the environment, but the heightened demand coupled with supply-chain issues are causing logistical issues for solar companies working to keep up.

About Solar Titan USA

Founded in 2019, Solar Titan's vision is to bring affordable solar energy solutions to homeowners. Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, Solar Titan services Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia and very soon Florida, with plans to continue expanding across the southeast. Since founding, Solar Titan has installed thousands of solar projects, generating over 9 million kilowatt hours annually - all while helping clients own their own power while reducing their carbon footprint. Solar Titan is passionate about bringing excellence to green energy solutions and empowering the future, with solar today.

