HELLAS CONSTRUCTION WOWS THE ANADARKO WARRIORS WITH STADIUM RENOVATIONS

ANADARKO, Okla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anadarko Warriors have stepped foot on their brand-new Matrix Helix® synthetic turf field installed by Hellas. This striking purple and gold color scheme really accents the end zones with their italic "Laker Gold" lettering with a purple background. New 30-foot goal posts and pads installed by Hellas cap off the endzones as part of the field amenities.

"The 'A' in Anadarko is emblazoned with a Warrior spear as our midfield logo, which truly represents the pride of the Anadarko public schools," says Anadarko Superintendent Jerry McCormick.

Matrix with Helix has curled monofilament fibers and shape memory technology. The curled fibers are resilient, stable, and the fibers bounce back after use to secure the RealFill™ infill. This process prevents migration and 'splash-out' for a uniform, aesthetically pleasing playing surface. Hellas' Matrix Helix® synthetic turf is trusted by ten NFL teams for their game field or practice facilities.

Hellas Business Development Manager David Fisher says "The Warriors are certainly deserving of a field built to exacting specs. Hellas' Matrix Helix is the same turf that multiple NFL teams play on including the Dallas Cowboys and the Vince Lombardi Trophy winning Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. I know the Warrior's new field will make a lasting impression on the athletes and fans for many years to come."

Crews from Hellas arrived in March and removed the existing sod before grading, adding a new drainage system, new concrete curbs, retaining walls and fencing. Hellas also installed new Econailer® perimeter boards, which are made of 100% recycled turf that is non-toxic and is water-resistant. Econailer will not rot-mildew-decay or warp under extreme freeze-thaw cycles.

RealFill infill is made of pea gravel and dust-free cuboidal SBR rubber that has a deliberate shape and size designed to minimize migration. RealFill offers a uniform, predictable playing surface with a consistent GMAX reading throughout the life cycle of the turf.

Hellas is also installing TPS Court Surfacing® at the Post Tension Tennis Courts at Anadarko High School which are constructed with a heavy-coated system manufactured by Hellas to provide superior filling and leveling characteristics in multiple colors.

Hellas Construction Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Controlling the supply chain and retaining a direct workforce ensures that Hellas can complete any turf, track, sports lighting, or court project – start to finish- without delay.

Hellas has positioned operational hubs across the United States to serve local markets nation-wide. It has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, Youngstown, and Miami. Hellas has built NFL fields from coast to coast. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins all play or practice on Hellas fields.

About Anadarko Public Schools will provide flexible on-going instruction and differentiated learning opportunities to prepare all students to achieve at high levels in a global society.

Media Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

jpower@hellasconstruction.com

Warrior Stadium at Anadarko High School stands out from above with its purple and gold color scheme and the letter (PRNewswire)

Building For Sports. Building It Right. (PRNewsfoto/Hellas Construction) (PRNewswire)

