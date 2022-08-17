Texthelp Releases U.S. Data Highlighting State of Learning for Students with Dyslexia

Results reveal effectiveness of assistive technology tools and the correlation to students success

Student with dyslexia shares insight into why all students should be given early access to these tools

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Texthelp , a global leader in literacy and digital learning tools for education, released new survey results on the current state of teaching and learning for students with dyslexia. The survey, concluding in March 2022, reflects insights from more than 3,000 school staff representing thousands of schools across the country. The goal was to identify common problems in student teaching and learning that could be addressed, and to help build better, more inclusive learning environments.

According to nearly half of the teachers surveyed, assistive technology is one of the top approaches that helps students with dyslexia, along with reading and phonemic awareness instruction. With one billion people globally living with a non-visible disability, such as dyslexia, it is critical that all students have the tools they need to understand and learn. How students digest information and communicate their knowledge looks different for everyone. More inclusive approaches to learning, such as Universal Design for Learning (UDL), are the future of education.

"I have severe dyslexia and looking back, I could have benefited from having early access to assistive technology that was designed for people just like me," said Sierra Goodfellow, a current student. "Instead, I endured many barriers and obstacles while learning. It wasn't until much later that I finally found an assistive technology tool that understood me. I had thought something was wrong with me when really I needed a tool that was made for someone who thinks differently."

"It would be extremely valuable for students like Sierra and teachers of students with dyslexia if the right accommodations were always available from the start," said Martin McKay, Founder and CEO, Texthelp. "All students should have a choice in how they learn. For Sierra, that was being able to understand the text by listening to it being read aloud."

More than 52 percent of teachers surveyed find 'a lot of value' in providing students with dyslexia access to assistive technology tools. However, more than 54 percent of the respondents said their district will only provide accommodations to students who show a need. Providing tools to only those students who 'show' signs of their disability or disclose their learning challenges leaves out many students who are either undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, or are afraid to disclose their diagnosis to indicate the support that they need.

"It is critical that all school districts provide assistive technology tools to every student, whether or not they are neurodivergent, neurotypical, or physically disabled," said McKay. "Providing tools for all students can bolster inclusivity in the classroom and welcomes all types of learners. Students should be attuned to how they learn best. Thoughtful, inclusive practices in the classroom make learning easier and more enjoyable for everyone."

Additional findings from the survey include:

52% find assistive technology tools to be highly valuable for students with dyslexia

Most districts provide free tools, such as built-in tools (71.73%) and free accessibility apps (54.87%), to students as a source of reading/writing accommodations

Respondents felt that the best ways to make assistive technology more impactful for students with dyslexia are:

Having options in how neurodivergent students learn and express their knowledge can have a profound impact on their success. The survey results also found that more than 53 percent of teachers find it highly valuable for students with dyslexia to be able to comprehend text at grade level by listening to it.

Visit Texthelp's website to read more about these results, or to find more details and recommendations for teachers.

