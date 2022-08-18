All Four Attorneys with Johnston Tobey Baruch Named Among Best Lawyers in America

Randy Johnston receives prestigious 'Lawyer of the Year' honor from nationally respected guide for 2023

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All four attorneys with trial and appellate law firm Johnston Tobey Baruch are recognized in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America, including founding shareholder Randy Johnston, who was named as "Lawyer of the Year" in two practice areas.

A board-certified attorney in civil appellate law, managing shareholder Chad Baruch is honored for his appellate work. This is the eighth year Mr. Baruch has been recognized by the distinguished legal guide.

Shareholder and firm co-founder Robert Tobey is honored for his work in commercial litigation and legal malpractice on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants. Mr. Tobey has been recognized each year since 2013. He is board certified in consumer and commercial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Like Mr. Tobey, shareholder and trial lawyer Randy Johnston is honored for commercial litigation and legal malpractice law for plaintiffs and defendants, but is also recognized for his esteemed work in professional malpractice law for defendants. Additionally, Mr. Johnston has been given the distinguished honor of "Lawyer of the Year" for his litigation practice relating to mergers and acquisitions and legal malpractice law on behalf of plaintiffs for 2023. He has been named to the prestigious legal guide each year since 2013.

Shareholder Coyt Johnston has also earned a spot on the list for his commercial litigation and mergers and acquisitions practices for the eighth year in succession. He is a member of the Dallas and American Bar Associations, the Dallas Trial Lawyers' Association, the Texas Trial Lawyers' Association and others.

The Best Lawyers in America list is widely considered one of the most respected and reliable guides in the legal industry. Honorees are chosen based on confidential client and peer evaluations, as well as extensive editorial research.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals.

