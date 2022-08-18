Four Attorneys with Hall Maines Lugrin Selected to Best Lawyers in America

Commercial litigation firm recognized for excellence in five practice areas

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy insurance litigation firm Hall Maines Lugrin is honored to announce that four attorneys, including two name shareholders, have earned recognition in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

"We are all honored to get this recognition from our peers in the legal community," said Lugrin. "However, we are all especially proud of Tim. He is going to continue to be a major part of the firm's future."

Hall Maines Lugrin is a client-focused trial boutique that features a team of attorneys who bring a broad array of skills and experience to high-value, complex commercial litigation cases. The firm, as well as its shareholders and associates, are consistently recognized for excellence, named among the country's elite law firms by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, Chambers USA, and Super Lawyers magazine.

Best Lawyers in America is the legal industry's oldest peer-review guide and is widely considered to be the premier list for showcasing the country's leading attorneys. Best Lawyers honorees are selected through a rigorous survey process that includes confidential evaluations by other lawyers in the same and related specialties. For the complete list, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/america .

Hall Maines Lugrin, P.C. opened its doors in 2000 and quickly rose to the top as a litigation firm with unparalleled knowledge and experience in energy insurance and business disputes. The firm's deep roots in the insurance and energy industries have made it the go-to firm for companies facing difficult commercial issues involving appellate, commercial, competition, energy, insurance coverage, products liability, and professional liability disputes. To learn more information about the firm's lawyers and representative matters, visit www.hallmaineslugrin.com .

Media Contact:

Jason Cunningham

800-559-4534

jason@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hall Maines Lugrin, P.C.