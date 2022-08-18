Gestalt Diagnostics and Voicebrook Announce Strategic Partnership

VoiceOver PRO and PathFlow® integration improve tech interoperability for laboratories.

SPOKANE, Wash. and LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics and Voicebrook today announced a strategic partnership to benefit information flow and technology interactions in the pathology laboratory. This tight integration of Voicebrook's Voiceover PRO software directly within Gestalt's digital pathology workflow platform, PathFlow, will positively impact lab interoperability.

VoiceOver PRO is the leading speech recognition-based reporting solution tailored to the unique needs of pathology allowing users to effortlessly create high-quality, standardized reports. PathFlow is the leading digital pathology workflow solution enabling a streamlined, fully integrated workflow for pathologists. The partnership between the two companies will provide a clean, automated experience that supports the unique reporting needs, including synoptic report templates, directly within the digital workflow.

"We are excited about working with Voicebrook to provide this added functionality directly within our solution," says Gestalt COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Lisa-Jean Clifford. "The development and product teams at both of our companies have worked together in a way that embodies our combined values and philosophy of supporting pathologists and pathology labs through innovative technology. Our goal is to support the entire pathologist's workflow through true interoperability so that pathologists are able to focus on their patients."

With more and more institutions adopting digital pathology, there is a large amount of data and information to manage for each case. All systems in the pathology lab must be able to communicate and share information more readily.

"Voicebrook is glad to be working with Gestalt to streamline the reporting process and provide for seamless interplay with all laboratory systems," says E. Bruce Sopko, Vice President of Sales at Voicebrook. "PRO is not just a reporting system. It can also function as an entire database for how pathology results are reported. Through this partnership with Gestalt, we can leverage PRO's integrated system capabilities to truly ease the compatibility between PathFlow and adjacent pathology technologies in the lab."

The integrated solution is available for customers of both companies.

About Gestalt Diagnostics

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow® solution is a cloud-based digital pathology enterprise platform that can easily be customized based on your specific preferences. Our platform consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing invaluable expertise where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com.

About Voicebrook

Founded in 2002, Voicebrook is the leading provider of reporting solutions for pathology, with approximately 500 client sites and more than 3600 unique users across the US, Canada, and Australia. The VoiceOver PRO software application incorporates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, and an assortment of input devices, providing direct integration with the user's Anatomic Pathology (AP) system. VoiceOver PRO allows pathology professionals to rapidly and accurately create pathology reports, choosing one of three customizable workflows. Learn more at www.voicebrook.com. Follow @voicebrook on Twitter.

