The McDonald's 16th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Returns to Live, In-Person Concerts in Five U.S. Cities

The free concert series salutes the spirit of the homecoming tradition with renowned gospel and urban artists and HBCU performances

CHICAGO , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour® is back live and in person with an intergenerational celebration of Black faith, culture and excellence. Inspired by Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) homecomings, the 16th annual tour will launch in September during Gospel Music Heritage Month and bring showstopping musical performances by GRAMMY® Award winners Anthony Hamilton, Smokie Norful, Karen Clark Sheard, and other gospel and urban luminaries to five cities across the nation.

Legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Donald Lawrence will resume his role as music director and, for the first time, social media personality and comedian Karlton Humes is bringing his unique brand of entertainment to the tour. In the spirit of the homecoming tradition, select shows will feature live performances by HBCU marching bands and gospel choirs. Fans can access free tickets at www.blackandpositivelygolden.com.

"Gospel Music has always been the heart and soul of the Black community. Our sound… our rhythms, our original hymns have sustained the community for generations," said GRAMMY Award Winner and Tour Artist Smokie Norful. "It is a blessing to be back performing live on the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour and to be in devotion with some of the greatest artists in the industry."

As with previous years, the tour will demonstrate McDonald's continued commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC). At each concert stop, attendees can donate through a love offering to support families served by the local Charity chapter.

"For the past 16 years, the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour has uplifted the Black community and helped RMHC serve local families," said Harry Smith, Indiana McDonald's Owner/Operator and Chair of the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. "We are elated to return to touching the hearts of our guests, crew members, and community."

The McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is one of the many company initiatives that feed and foster the community and inspire excellence. For more information on the 2022 Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour, including tour stops and how to garner free tickets, visit us online at www.blackandpositivelygolden.com or on Instagram @WeAreGolden.

A full list of the 2022 tour dates and artist lineup follow:

September 10 – Chicago, IL House of Hope · Jekalyn Carr · Karen Clark-Sheard · Anthony Hamilton · Karlton Humes · Donald Lawrence & Company · Smokie Norful · South Shore Drill Team September 16 – Jackson, MS Jackson Convention Center · Jekalyn Carr · Karlton Humes · Donald Lawrence & Company · Smokie Norful · Kierra Sheard-Kelly September 24 – Raleigh, NC Wake Chapel Church · Karen Clark-Sheard · Karlton Humes · Donald Lawrence & Company · Smokie Norful October 1 – Philadelphia, PA The Liacouras Center, Temple University · Karlton Humes · Donald Lawrence & Company · Smokie Norful · Kierra Sheard-Kelly December 2 – Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Artists To Be Announced

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Instagram at @WeAreGolden and Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in more than 60 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child's care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

