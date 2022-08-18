MellingMedical Renews and Expands Federal Supply Schedule

Provides pathway for cutting edge medical equipment delivering care for America's veterans

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical is honored to announce the renewal and expansion of its Federal Supply Schedule contract that several of America's top medical device and equipment companies have leveraged to deliver resources across Veterans Affairs, DoD, and other federal medical facilities.

MellingMedical is honored to announce the renewal and expansion of its Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract.

"As a company founded and led by military veterans, we are especially proud to play a role in delivering state-of-the-art medical equipment and supplies to patients receiving care from the Veterans Administration," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "The roster of companies on our supply schedule that have trusted us to support their federal health system sales is an affirmation of our ethical approach to business and our track record of successfully navigating the federal acquisition system for our manufacturing partners."

MellingMedical's new five-year Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) Contract (36F79722D01891) is effective August 15, 2022, through August 14, 2027, with five additional option years. The items are awarded under Schedule 65 II A - Medical Equipment and Supplies under Federal Supply Schedule Solicitation RFP-797-FSS-99-0025-R10. The contract replaces Melling's expiring Medical Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Contract No V797D-50471).

Under GSA-delegated authority, the VA manages multiple award contracts for medical equipment, supply, pharmaceutical, and service Schedule programs. With over $14 billion in sales, the VA FSS Service supports the healthcare requirements of the VA and other federal government agencies by providing Federal customers access to more than 1 million state-of-the-art commercial products and services.

Multiple manufacturing suppliers included on MellingMedical's original schedule have products listed on the renewal contract, including:

Diopsys

Jackson Medical

Katalyst

Katena

Keeler

Kerecis

TearLab

Volk

In addition, MellingMedical has added products supplied by the below companies in the renewal contract:

Boston Scientific (Lumenis)

Bruder

Focal Healthcare

Haag-Streit/Reliance

Icare USA , Inc.

Kent Imaging

Lions VisionGift

OCULUS, Inc.

Optos

Samsara Vision

Sonablate Corp.

Topcon Healthcare

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

