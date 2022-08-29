American Pain Consortium Opens a New Fully Accredited Ambulatory Surgery Center in Lafayette, IN

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pain Consortium (APC) is pleased to announce their latest expansion with the opening and accreditation of their Ambulatory Surgery Center in Lafayette, IN. The addition of the Lafayette Surgery Center increases the total number of Indiana surgery centers to three and creates access to interventional pain management locally in Lafayette. Together with the Center for Pain Management (CFP), APC is dedicated to providing exceptional, individualized patient care by world-class, interventional pain physicians.

The Lafayette Surgery Center is led by Dr. Joseph Rutledge who is fellowship trained and board certified in Anesthesiology with added qualifications in Pain Management through the American Board of Anesthesiology. He is a member of the North American Neuromodulation Society and the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Dr. Rutledge's expertise includes injections and other minimally invasive procedures to achieve better pain control, which is now available locally to the patients and residents of Lafayette. He has extensive experience in neuromodulation, spinal stimulation, MILD, Vertiflex, nerve ablations, Intrathecal Pain Pumps, and other minimally invasive procedures.

These procedures can now be performed locally at the Lafayette Surgery Center, which allows patients access to same-day surgeries and the ability to recover at home instead of a hospital. The addition of the ASC effectively provides access to quality care while decreasing healthcare costs by eliminating the need for hospital stays.

The Lafayette Surgery Center has been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. This is an important milestone in continuing growth and success of our healthcare organization. Pursuing accreditation demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest levels of quality care to our patients, and the same high level of quality in our business practices. Achieving AAAHC Accreditation is proof that Lafayette Surgery Center, Center for Pain Management, & APC have met the rigorous standards of a nationally recognized third party.

All APC supported locations, including the Lafayette location, offer patients comprehensive treatments for a diverse range of painful conditions. Patients can find resources to confront common sources of chronic pain including back or neck pain, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, neuropathic pain, complex regional pain syndromes (CRPS), and more. Additionally, treatments for patients suffering from other musculoskeletal related sports injuries, work accidents, and other injuries can be found here.

The new Lafayette Surgery Center ASC will provide comprehensive pain management inclusive of minimally invasive procedures locally. This is in addition to the holistic pain management, physical therapy, and psychological services offered at the CFP clinic.

About Center for Pain Management and American Pain Consortium

Center for Pain Management receives essential support provided by American Pain Consortium. APC supports a growing network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) that provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services to comprehensive pain management practices in Indiana and Ohio.

Center for Pain Management is now accepting new patients at the Lafayette location.

Schedule your visit at www.indypain.com or call 765-807-2780.

Visit us at 3738 Landmark Drive, Lafayette, IN 47905

Contact American Pain Consortium at www.americanpainconsortium.com

