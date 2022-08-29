InventHelp Inventors Develop Unique and Portable Pet Bed Accessory (CHK-229)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way for a pet to access their pet bed and be in close proximity to the pet owner's bed," said one of two inventors, from Glen Ellen, Ill., "so we invented THE PORTABLE PET BED. Our design would provide the pet with a sense of closeness, without being in the main bedding."

This patent-pending invention allows a pet to be at the side of the pet owner's bed. In doing so, it eliminates the need for the pet to sleep in the owner's bed. As a result, it enhances comfort for the owner and security for the pet that the pet is sleeping alongside the owner and it provides added peace of mind for both. The invention features a portable design that is easy to set up, collapse, store and take with for travel, which makes it ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-229, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

