The Prelude Network® Launches Genetic Center of Excellence to Enhance Genetic Processes and Protocols

North America's leading provider of fertility services onboards certified genetic counselor to spearhead new program aimed to standardize genetic testing and screening processes

HOUSTON , Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network® (Prelude), North America's largest and fastest-growing network of fertility clinics in North America, announces today the launch of its Genetic Center of Excellence, a new initiative that addresses the need for standardized genetic testing, genetic counseling and egg donor screening processes. The initial focus for the new program will be egg donor screening, which includes reviewing prospective donor family history and counseling about required genetic tests.

The Prelude Network (PRNewswire)

Egg donor screening, which follows professional guidelines from leading reproductive and other health organizations including the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, can reduce the risk of certain hereditary diseases and increase the chance intended parents will have a healthy baby at the end of the process. This information is also vital to the donor, as it provides insight into any health concerns for their own future family planning.

"Through its vast network of clinics, Prelude has given thousands of families the chance to become parents due largely to its commitment to utilizing the latest in donor-focused technologies," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, the parent company to Prelude. "By launching the Genetic Center of Excellence program, aspiring parents can be assured that every effort is being made to help increase their chances of bringing home a baby."

Lauri Black, MS, CGC, was recently appointed as the program's Director of Genetic Services. A licensed, certified genetic counselor specializing in reproductive medicine, Black's expertise includes preimplantation genetic testing, male factor infertility genetics, fertility patient and gamete donor genetic risk assessment, and prenatal testing.

"I look forward to bringing standardized genetic screening for patients and donors, as well as genetic counseling services to support informed decision making and accurate interpretation for genetic testing, to all we serve in The Prelude Network," Black says.

The announcement of the Genetic Center of Excellence program comes on the heels of Prelude's first annual Donor Egg Summit, where leaders from donor egg programs across North America convened to discuss important topics around egg donation, including meeting patient needs, screening and stimulation protocols, and guiding principles to promote continued collaboration, growth, and consistency among the network's clinics.

About The Prelude Network ®

The Prelude Network ® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; Bundl Fertility, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program and HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider, – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

