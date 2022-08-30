America's Fastest Growing Hummus Brand, Fresh Cravings®, Is Now Available at Publix

The Incredibly popular Fresh Cravings Classic, Roasted Red Pepper, and Honey Jalapeño Hummus are now available in Publix Deli

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Cravings , the family-owned, Arizona-based snacking brand offering chilled salsas, hummus, plant-based and creamy dips, has expanded its product offerings at Publix. The product expansion into the Deli department includes three of Fresh Cravings' most popular hummus flavors: Classic, Roasted Red Pepper, and Honey Jalapeño. All flavors can now be found at Publix stores across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. This expansion complements the brand's presence in Produce, where its Organic Salsa and Organic Kickin' Queso Plant Based Dip are available.

Fresh Cravings is a family-owned Arizona-based brand that searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to your table. (PRNewswire)

Fresh Cravings is America's fastest growing hummus brand, surpassing 40 others brands to become the fourth largest, and boasts double-blind taste test victories against the national category leader. As the only hummus on the market made with Chilean Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and a short list of high-quality ingredients, the Fresh Cravings team created an elevated recipe offering an ideal smooth and creamy texture with a savory taste. These 10 oz. tubs are made with industry-leading recyclable packaging and a sleek windowed lid to show off tasty mix-ins, like the zesty roasted red bell pepper, or spicy jalapeño seasoning.

"This is great news for hummus lovers and healthy snackers in the Southeast as we celebrate the expansion of Fresh Cravings' offerings into additional markets," said Jay Whitney, chief marketing officer of FoodStory Brands. "Our goal as a company is to bring elevated snacking experiences to shoppers across the country, and each expansion enables us to bring more flavorful, healthy snacking options made with premium ingredients to gatherings across America."

To find a store nearest you with Fresh Cravings, visit www.freshcravings.com/where-to-buy/

About Fresh Cravings®

At Fresh Cravings, we believe snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. That is why we create elevated recipes for authentic-tasting chilled salsas and flavor-filled hummus, along with unique plant-based vegan dips and veggie-packed creamy dips that are sure to satisfy any craving. As the fastest growing brand of hummus, Fresh Cravings surpassed 40 other brands, in the past year, to become the 4th largest hummus brand in the US. It is the only hummus on the market made with Chilean Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which gives it a smooth taste and texture. Our refrigerated salsas are a vibrant alternative to the soft, dull blends of jarred salsa and are made with vine-ripened tomatoes and crisp vegetables that are never cooked or pasteurized. According to SPINS data, Fresh Cravings Salsa is available to more US shoppers than any other branded refrigerated salsa. Fresh Cravings Creamy Dips are a fresh take on traditional recipes thanks to new, unique flavor experiences created with a variety of vibrant vegetables and spices. Fresh Cravings Plant Based Dips use cashews and a variety of spices to offer reimagined vegan options of traditional dairy-based dips. Our dips consistently outperform the competition, on purchase intent and preference, in double-blind sensory testing. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to your table. For more information on Fresh Cravings visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa Facebook and Instagram.

Fresh Cravings has expanded its offerings at Publix stores, with its popular hummus flavors including Classic, Roasted Red Pepper, and Honey Jalapeño, now available in the Deli. (PRNewswire)

Fresh Cravings offers the only hummus on the market made with Chilean Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and boasts double-blind taste test victories against the national category leader. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fresh Cravings