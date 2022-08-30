Third Option Lobbies Government for Chance to Test New Democratic Theory

Test Models What Critical Race Theory Looks Like in Praxis

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Third Option is ready to beta test its new democratic version of capitalism and is calling on Federal Government to oversee the test, which will require a potential outlay of $2.6 billion over four years.

Picture describes how the national bank can help communities grow by reinvesting in itself. (PRNewswire)

A single underserved community, yet-to-be-determined, will be the test subject of this economic experiment; The Third Option is already determining volunteers from among the over three thousand underserved communities that still exist inside U.S territory.

The Federal grant program currently divides funding among several specific departments (like energy, housing, healthcare, etc.); unfortunately, underserved communities need all of these services. Therefore, The Third Option has chosen to publicly lobby Federal Government to obtain this financial grant, which they believe better represents the original intent of the petition clause of the U.S Constitution.

"To secretly lobby individual legislators for favorable treatment is the type of behavior we hope to extinguish" says Robert Simmons, head of The Third Option project. "A true Democracy would not dispense Liberty as if It was a scarce resource. Our model defines Liberty as individual autonomy and dispenses the equal opportunity for all to attain It, which is not only a more sustainable, fair, and inclusive solution, but considerably more democratic."

The plan's voluntary 'test community' (approximately 100,000 people) would be chosen based on the highest percentage of residents who agree (by vote) to host the experiment. Community members would forego paying taxes for the duration of the experiment (up to four years), and instead deposit 10% of their gross income into a Public Bank placed directly within their community. Federal Government would supplement this money, so that approximately $640 million is available to invest in new community infrastructure; The Third Option project only recognizes eight essential needs necessary to dispense Liberty: Education, Healthcare, Housing, Energy, Water-Sewer, Communication, Agriculture, and Transportation; loans must stay within strict guidelines for 'essentiality' and sustainable practices.

The test hopes to pay for itself by year three and leave residents with $44,000 in dividends for their help performing the four-year experiment. The plan would also lower the cost of living by providing affordable versions of these essential needs. For more, visit The Third Option.

