World Kickboxing Champion Milana Bjelogrlić becomes Reltime Global Web3 and Metaverse Ambassador

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime AS is pleased to announce that it has appointed Milana Bjelogrlić as its Global Web3 and Metaverse Ambassador.

Reltime aims at becoming the preferred and trusted Metaverse partner for both people and businesses world-wide. The company already offers SDKs (software development kits) and OpenAPIs for different types of Metaverses. Reltime is currently involved in creating the world's first Web3 and Metaverse payment, identity and cold storage biometric card.

Born in Serbia, Milana started kickboxing at the age of 19 and became a European K1 (for fighters under 60 kg.) champion. In 2019 Milana became the K1 World Champion for the first time, defending her title in 2021 in Italy, and Milana was awarded the ECE Enfusion Flyweight World title in June of this year (2022). She is an artist, pianist, and is finalising her Master's in Art, Culture and Society at Erasmus University in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Her ongoing research is focussed at the convergence of Art and the Martial Arts.

"I am committed and super pumped to be Reltime's first Global Web3 and Metaverse Ambassador. Reltime shares my values and I fully back the disruptive company's vision of a world where the power belongs in the hands of the people—regardless of income, background, gender, race, ethnicity, banked, unbanked or underbanked status. Reltime is fighting for something that is close to my heart. We both are go-getters and go-givers. The definition of greatness is to inspire people next to you and leave a legacy that will last forever. With Reltime, I truly believe that everyone can be part of creating a new world that inspires and motivates us for the better. Let's begin something that will not just end with ourselves—both in the Universe and on the Metaverses!"

"As a young professional athlete and artist, Milana is motivated by discomfort rather than being intimidated by it," says Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO, Reltime. "Whether on the Metaverses or in the real world, Milana's new global role is to inspire and help empower people and businesses to take back control of their finances, assets and freedom. An independent, bubbly, strong, talented and gifted fighter and friend, she embodies Reltime's mission, vision and ethos in her own authentic way."

Last week, Milana was interviewed at Reltime's headquarters in Oslo for the forthcoming "FinTech for Good" film, produced by ITN Productions and FINTECH Circle and launching November 30, 2022 at FinTech Connect, the UK's leading FinTech conference and tradeshow. The key objective of this short film is to raise awareness and shine the spotlight on the significant FinTech contributions to societal and global advancements from visionary organisations and industry leaders. FINTECH Circle is a global platform of more than 216,000 FinTech entrepreneurs, investors, finance professionals, academic and government representatives, and solution providers.

Reltime will be participating in the FinTech Connect Conference at ExCeL London, November 30 and December 1, during which the #FinTechforGood film will be showcased on the main stage. After lunch, Peter Michel Heilmann will participate in a panel discussion around the subject of FinTech for Good.

A disruptive technology company changing the game in the new world, Reltime has built the world's first global Web3 financial ecosystem on top of its Layer 1, Proof of Authority blockchain. Headquartered in Oslo, Reltime is empowering a global tribe of people and businesses to take back control of their finances, assets and freedom. Reltime's members are able to send, receive, withdraw, deposit, borrow, lend, earn, swap, interact, transact and open joint accounts within the Web3 ecosystem in 150 countries. They can also create their own Reltime tribe, both locally and internationally.

In addition, Reltime offers cutting-edge, white-labelled B2B2C, Metaverse and Web3 embedded finance (FastTrack to Web3) solutions to trusted partners around the world. With subsidiaries in Norway (Conax Technology AS, established in January 2010), Lithuania and El Salvador, Reltime recently secured a USD 50 million investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited. Download Reltime's 24-page presentation at: www.reltime.com/pitch.



