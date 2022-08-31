CASHMERE ROUNDS OUT LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH NEW HIRES AND PROMOTIONS

Joining the World's First Culture Agency are Industry Veterans Eric Erickson as Chief Operating Officer and Rebecca Williams as Vice President, Group Creative Director; Head of People & Culture Aisha Bean Promoted to Chief Diversity Officer, Celeste Bazán Promoted to Vice President of People & Culture

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashmere Agency today announced new additions to its leadership team with the appointment of Eric Erickson as Chief Operating Officer and creative veteran Rebecca Williams as Vice President, Group Creative Director. The agency also announced the promotion of Aisha Bean to Chief Diversity Officer and Celeste Bazán as Vice President of People & Culture. These moves follow the agency's meteoric rise in the industry and a surge in demand for the company's culturally aware and diverse, differentiated service offerings.

"We're continuing to grow as an agency because we are engineered differently to help our clients navigate through The Culture in real time. This leadership and infrastructure allow us to continue to evolve with our clients' ambitions and resonance in Culture," said Ryan Ford, President & Chief Creative Officer, Cashmere. "I could not be more inspired by the intentionality and commitment that Eric, Rebecca, Aisha and Celeste bring to their respective new roles at Cashmere."

Erickson brings significant experience to the position with over 20 years driving operational excellence and executing strategic programs with clients such as Samsung, SC Johnson, UPS, Intel, and Honda/Acura. As Chief Operating Officer, he will be responsible for overseeing business operations of the company and working with Executive leadership and department leads to support the agency and clients. Erickson will report to Seung Chung, Co-Founder and CEO, Cashmere Agency.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, Williams most recently spent over nine years at Burrell Communications leading the vision and development of national campaigns for QSR giant, McDonald's. Prior to Burrell, as Senior Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, she managed the overall creative direction of Uniworld Group and shaped campaigns for clients including Burger King, Ford Motor Company, Pillsbury, the United States Marine Corps, M&M Mars, Avon, and Walt Disney World. Williams has also worked and created dynamic campaigns for Coca-Cola, Fox Sports, Carson Products, and Bally Total Fitness. In her new role as Vice President, Group Creative Director, Williams will be responsible for driving Cultural strategy across entertainment and brand clients. Williams will report to President & Chief Creative Officer, Ryan Ford.

Bean joined Cashmere in 2017 to build and oversee the execution of all Human Resources activities including Talent Discovery, the oversight of staffing Cashmere's premier accounts, Diversity, Inclusion, & Belonging, Employee Retention, Workforce Planning, Employee Relations, Professional Development, and Team Building. In her new role, Bean who considers herself, "a culture evangelist," will be focused on continuing to drive diversity, equity and inclusion offerings for employee and client initiatives through original programs at Cashmere and serves as an Executive Sponsor for Cashmere's #OneOpp Coalition against Police Brutality. Prior to Cashmere, she grew her career of over 16 years in Human Resources working in Federal Government and various Silicon Beach tech companies such as Experian Interactive Media, Core Digital Media, (mt) Media Temple and Godaddy. Bean will report to President & Chief Creative Officer, Ryan Ford.

Bazán came to Cashmere nearly one year ago from Hitco Entertainment where she was selected by music moguls LA Reid and Charles Goldstuck to establish the human resources function in their record label start-up. An alum of WPP and Omnicom where she developed a strategic business partner practice focused on employee relations, performance management, employee retention, professional development, employee satisfaction and company culture. Bazán brings over 15 years of strategic resources expertise tapping into a diverse background of industries ranging from theater, media, advertising, and recorded music. In her new role as Vice President of People & Culture, Bazán will be responsible for Human Resources Compliance, Benefits Administration, Employee Relations, Professional Development, and Performance Management.

Earlier this summer, Cashmere promoted five senior executives across multiple divisions including Cameron Crane to Chief Growth Officer; Joey Furutani to Chief of Staff; Sandy Song to Chief Client Officer; Brianne Pins to Senior Vice President of Public Relations; and Jesse Nicely, to Senior Vice President of Cultural Strategy.

Cashmere is an award-winning lifestyle-marketing company composed of a diverse collective of minds from the worlds of entertainment, advertising, and new media. Cashmere identifies trends to create and execute campaigns that resonate drive culture. Cashmere utilizes social media, creative strategy, digital trends, experiential, influencer and public relations strategies to provide full-service support for campaigns and brands. Cashmere builds brands who truly matter in culture.

Cashmere's diverse client roster includes top brands and entertainment companies, including: Google, Instagram, Facebook, BMW of North America, Taco Bell, Danone North America, Heineken, DoorDash, adidas, Warner Media, Amazon, Hulu, Disney, AppleTV+, Netflix, Universal Pictures, FX, CBS, Snoop Dogg and more. Cashmere has been recognized as a leading force within the creative industry and a recipient of multiple awards, which include: Ad Age's 2021 A-List Standout Agency, Ad Age's 2020 A-List Agencies to Watch, and Ad Age's 2019 Multicultural Agency of the Year; being named the 28th Fastest Growing Agency in the world by AdWeek, Clios, PRNews Agency Elite Top100 Winner, 2019 Cannes Lions Creative Award, and more.

In September 2021, Cashmere joined forces with Media.Monks ( S4Capital (SFOR.L), the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company, to significantly expand the capabilities of both its content practice in the USA and global cultural strategy.

