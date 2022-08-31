Centrus to Participate in Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) today announced that Daniel B. Poneman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Philip Strawbridge, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in Lake Street Capital Markets' 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference on September 14, 2022, in New York, NY.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Dan Leistikow at LeistikowD@centrusenergy.com

Media: Lindsey Geisler at GeislerLR@centrusenergy.com

