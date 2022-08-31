francesca's® Appoints Executive Leadership to Enhance Technology Capabilities

Chief Technology Officer and Vice President, eCommerce will help the brand achieve 2022 corporate objectives

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Francesca's Acquisition, LLC, a specialty retailer operating a nationwide chain of boutiques providing customers with a unique and personalized shopping experience for carefully curated fashion, accessories, jewelry, and lifestyle products, today announced the appointment of two new technology leaders to their executive team.

Mike Early will join francesca's® as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology officer, effective August 29th. Early is a well-rounded business and technology executive with proven experience working in numerous functions within the retail space, including merchandising, finance, supply chain, strategic planning, and technology. As a retail veteran, Early possesses a comprehensive understanding of industry challenges and trends.

Mike has spent nearly 13 years with Build-A-Bear, where he most recently served as CIO responsible for global technology strategy and execution, leading the effort to rebuild the company's technology capabilities to support its strategic growth plan. Prior to Build-A-Bear, Mike spent almost 12 years with Macy's Department Stores where he held various leadership roles supporting the brand's apparel retail business.

"During my journey to learn more about francesca's® I was struck by the passion everyone I met has for our guests and the respect they have for each other. I am excited to be able to work with everyone across the organization to create great digital experiences for our customers and our associates," said Early.

Laura Schick joins the francesca's® team as Vice President, eCommerce, bringing 20-plus years of retail experience and a unique background in Merchandising, Planning, Marketing Operations, Creative Operations, Go to Market Transformation and eCommerce leadership to the brand.

"I am thrilled to be joining the francesca's® team. The brand statement 'Free to be You' has really resonated with me. There is an authenticity to the fran customer, and the customer-first company culture that is inspiring. There is so much potential for both francesca's® and franki, and I look forward to being part of that journey!" said Schick.

These executive appointments will enhance the brand's ability to build customer loyalty and curate enjoyable and exciting shopping experiences across all channels.

"At francesca's®, we have invested heavily in ensuring our platforms and service reflect a user experience that consumers today expect. By bringing on both Mike Early and Laura Schick, we're refining and expanding upon the infrastructure needed to remain ahead of the curve, anticipate change, and retain a loyal customer base," said Andrew Clarke, CEO of francesca's®.

About francesca's®



francesca's® is a specialty retailer which operates a nationwide chain of boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. Today, francesca's® operates approximately 454 boutiques in 45 states and also serves its customers through francescas.com. For additional information on francesca's®, please visit www.francescas.com.

