ParentPlaybook Announces Upcoming Launch of Parent Empowerment Platform for iOS and Android

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following more than two years of research and development, ParentPlaybook, an innovative parent empowerment platform designed to help mothers and fathers parent as effectively as possible, today announced the upcoming availability of its iOS and Android app, as well as the launch of an equity-based crowdfunding campaign that will provide the company with 12–14 months of seed capital.

ParentPlaybook empowers parents by helping them curate parenting content for each of their children. Users can easily find, save and share articles and advice according to their kids' specific needs and then collaborate with family, friends and professionals to solve their most challenging parenting scenarios. The app supplements parents' research with content suggestions based on machine learning and AI. In the near future, users will be able to connect to a therapist, counselor or parenting coach in a telehealth engagement right inside the platform.

"Parenting has not had a playbook until now," said company CEO and co-founder Phil Anderson. "Our mission is to give all parents access to the world's collective mind on parenting. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and we put that village in your pocket. Our technology is free to download and use."

"The ParentPlaybook platform is revolutionary and a much-needed tool to empower parents and counter the daily stresses of parenthood," said Dr. Diane K. Hudson, a board certified behavior analyst and former school psychologist. "It provides parents with critical insights from other parents, evidence-based intervention from professionals, and the opportunity to easily and privately connect with parenting coaches and mental health professionals."

To provide for continued development of its technology platform and to fuel its go-to-market strategy, ParentPlaybook has partnered with Netcapital to make the opportunity and process of investing in the company available to investors of all sizes with commitments as low as $99 by visiting a simple online investment portal located at https://netcapital.com/companies/parentplaybook.

Addressing a global market of 426 million English-speaking parents, ParentPlaybook seeks to attract 18.1 million active users to its platform within four years. While ParentPlaybook is not a direct competitor to well-known social media apps, it does have a custom newsfeed, crowd-sourced content, shared collaborator access, and robust communication/chatting tools. These features make ParentPlaybook a social platform, and the user experience continually improves as users invite their family and friends to collaborate.

Like major social networks—which rank among the most valuable companies in the world—ParentPlaybook is a free-to-use platform that will generate revenue through targeted advertising. And as a market network company that matches consumers with providers—such as Uber, Craigslist and Angie—ParentPlaybook will benefit from revenue sharing when services are delivered through its platform.

Founded in 2020, ParentPlaybook is a platform where parents can connect to a community of other parents and professionals to find, save, and share relevant parenting resources for their family, then create playbooks customized to the specific needs of their children. In the future, users will be able to connect to professionals through telehealth engagements right inside the app. The ParentPlaybook app has been available to beta users since October 2021 and is now generally available through the Apple App Store and Google Play store. At present, new users can download the app and reserve a username. Full activation requires an exclusive invitation from an existing user. For more information, please visit www.ParentPlaybook.com and https://apps.apple.com/us/app/parentplaybook/id1548041092.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online from accredited and non-accredited investors, giving all investors the opportunity to access investments in private companies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the SEC, is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and is a registered national securities association. For more information, please visit www.Netcapital.com.

