Synthetic Grass Transformation Enhances Riverside Pool Deck

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the current drought and sky-high water prices, water-wise landscaping is becoming the go-to solution for Southern California homeowners. One Riverside, CA home opted for premium synthetic grass landscaping to transform their backyard and pool deck while retaining the lush, natural look of real grass. With the help of Cal-Green Turf, these homeowners were able to have a luxurious and beautiful backyard with a fraction of the maintenance time and water bills.

Synthetic grass installation in Riverside, CA by Cal-Green Turf (PRNewswire)

Cal-Green Turf recently installed 2,244 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Fescue in a home in Riverside, CA. TigerTurf Diamond Pro Fescue artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and olive green blade tones with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.875 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. The state-of-the-art 3D curvy "W" fiber grass blades provide enhanced resiliency and stability while creating an ultra-realistic appearance. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Cal-Green Turf's clients were seeking a long-term landscaping solution that would create the illusion of a natural, healthy lawn without all of the required maintenance of a healthy natural grass lawn. After contemplating several options, they chose Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Fescue because it provided the darker, natural fescue appearance the client desired while offering optimum durability and innovative TigerCool temperature control. "From its pile height and density ratio to its TigerCool technology — as well as the color scheme being spot on with his expectations — Diamond Pro Fescue checked all the boxes and was an easy winner for our client," said Cal-Green Turf owner Phillip Nazarian. It also provided a solution for the yard's gopher problem, with Cal-Green Turf installing a gopher mesh beneath the turf's base to keep the pesky rodents from tunneling under the yard.

Cal-Green Turf is a full-service artificial grass installer founded in 2015. After becoming one of the top salespeople for an industry-leading turf company, Nazarian took each aspect of what he thought made a company successful, as well as what he thought could use improvement, and applied them to his company. After 7 years in business, Cal-Green Turf is proud to serve the Orange County, Riverside, and La Canada areas. Cal-Green Turf takes great pride in its customer service and installation quality, and it aims to create unmatched positive relationships with all of its clients.

Cal-Green Turf is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for August 2022.

Cal-Green Turf:

Cal-Green Turf specializes in artificial grass installations for Orange County, Riverside, and La Canada homeowners and businesses. The company was formed in 2015, and it takes pride in providing industry-leading synthetic turf products and installations while doing its part to save the planet. You can learn more about Cal-Green Turf by visiting their website at www.CalGreenTurf.com or their Instagram (@calgreeturf).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.