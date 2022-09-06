Henderson Engineers and Torch.AI Test New AI for Building Systems Design

LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI, pioneers of Data Infrastructure AI™, is testing a new artificial intelligence application with Henderson Engineers, a national building systems design firm, to unlock the creative and problem solving potential of the firm's more than 1,000 employees.

Torch.AI (PRNewswire)

Henderson, one of the world's most prominent and successful building systems design and engineering firms, works on projects across the business, community, health, retail, and venue sectors, including many high-profile projects, such as SoFi Stadium, host site for the 2022 Super Bowl. The construction & engineering industry is known for sophisticated projects spanning huge supplier networks, strict building design standards, detailed job planning efforts, and tight margins. The industry relies on highly complex information contained in equally complex unstructured data: drawings, images, PDFs, handwriting, raw text.

Earlier this year, Henderson began testing new artificial intelligence from Torch.AI that could learn to read complex construction and engineering documents and diagrams. Past construction & engineering data sets were used to quickly train the AI with more than 340 million parameters and growing, which in turn creates new opportunities for automation and data sharing. The Torch.AI system has already read roughly 100,000 engineering drawings with remarkable accuracy. In one example, in less than one second the AI is able to identify, extract, and compare diagrams from 40+ page project files with an average accuracy of 98.9%.

Torch.AI's software helps unlock human potential by removing impediments to creativity and problem solving, namely mundane tasks created by the explosion of enterprise data and ever-increasing gaps in technology. The software begins by instantly figuring out what the data is and how it can be useful, then applies advanced machine learning to automate the steps necessary to deliver new insights and support decisions; all without human intervention.

"When Kevin Lewis, Henderson's CEO, and I got together to first discuss the partnership, I could tell they were already thinking way ahead of everyone else," says Brian Weaver, Chairman and CEO of Torch.AI. "As an engineering firm they are meticulous, thoughtful, strategic. We quickly saw the potential impact these new AI systems could have for their amazingly talented teams and are excited to continue growing our relationship."

About Torch.AI

Torch.AI, the Data Infrastructure AI™ Pioneers, are headquartered in Kansas City with offices in Washington, DC. The company developed the use of AI to process data in-flight, radically evolving analytic and operational capabilities in any IT environment. Torch.AI's products and people are currently actively supporting operations in industries including financial services & insurance, construction and engineering, healthcare, and the US Department of Defense, US Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies.

About Henderson Engineers

Henderson Engineers provides a wide array of building system design engineering services across a variety of building types, specializing in five market sectors: Business, Community, Health, Retail, and Venue. Their sister company, Henderson Building Solutions, is a turnkey construction management and commissioning services firm that provides a seamless bridge between design, construction, and ongoing maintenance. Together as Henderson Companies, they provide single source solutions for any project.

CONTACT: hello@torch.ai

Henderson Engineers (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Torch.AI