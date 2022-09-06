NEW SCIENTIFIC GAMES SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY TO POWER RESPONSIBLE GROWTH FOR NATIONAL LOTTERY IN LATVIA

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces that the company's gaming systems technology will power the national lottery in Latvia as part of a new, long-term contract with Latvijas Loto. The switch to the new technology is part of a plan to drive responsible growth and funding to benefit the Latvian state budget, as well as other programs for Latvian children, youth education and sports.

Scientific Games announces that the company's gaming systems technology will power the national lottery in Latvia as part of a new, long-term contract with Latvijas Loto. (PRNewswire)

"After thorough evaluation, Latvijas Loto chose to modernize our systems technology with Scientific Games so that we may continue to deliver outstanding player experiences and meet our growth potential," said Edgars Lediņš, Chairman of the Board for Latvijas Loto. "We look forward to the efficiencies this technology advancement will bring to our entire operation, and our retailers will be delighted with the new terminals and support they will receive."

The new technology will launch in the Spring of 2023, positioning Latvijas Loto to meet its responsible growth objectives with a 50% increase in retailer points-of-sale across in the European Baltic state.

Scientific Games will provide Latvijas Loto with the agility to grow over the next decade with its AEGIS open architecture enterprise gaming system and WAVE X retailer point-of-sale terminals, as well as support and maintenance services.

The company has worked with Latvijas Loto for more than 20 years and also provides the Lottery with a portfolio of entertaining instant games.

"Scientific Games is honored by the longstanding partnership and trust Latvijas Loto has placed in our company, our people and our products to support its mission of responsibly maximizing growth over the next 10 years," said Pat McHugh, CEO for Scientific Games. "Our relentless commitment to innovation and alignment with our lottery customers' growth plans has positioned Scientific Games as the lottery industry's leading systems technology provider in Europe and the fastest growing in the U.S."

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe. The company is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of lottery instant games, with products generating more than 70% of global instant game retail sales.

