Case-Mate Unveils New Lineup of Stylish & Practical Mobile Accessories for iPhone 14

Leading mobile accessory brand & trusted Amazon Vendor launches Fall Collection, made for the new iPhone 14

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Case-Mate, maker of premium, personalized tech accessories, announces its latest collection for the new and highly anticipated Apple iPhone 14 series. The new lineup of cases and accessories are available on Amazon and Case-Mate.com.

4-in-1 Protection Pack (PRNewswire)

"This new collection for the iPhone 14 is an exciting time for us," said Steve Marzio, CEO of Case-Mate. "We've brought back some fan favorites, but we're also thrilled to introduce new designs to suit every personality. We pride ourselves on providing unique designs with industry leading protection, and this new collection delivers on that promise".

Staying true to Case-Mate's roots, the new collection features premium, sustainable materials, stunning designs, plastic-free packaging, 10-foot (or higher) drop protection and antimicrobial technology. The collection includes some of our best-selling, fan-favorites, like Soap Bubble and Karat Marble, with some brand new designs like the 4-in-1 Protection Pack and BLOX Neon cases. Satisfying a huge consumer appetite, almost all products in the collection will have the option for MagSafe compatibility. To highlight a few:

BLOX : The Square Case. $39.99 : Our edgiest case. The BLOX Collection comes in a wide range of stylish shades and features corner bumpers, shock-absorbing material and 10-foot drop protection, all thanks to its unique square design. Available in Clear, Gilded Age Gold, Neon Lemon, Neon Watermelon, Black, Clay Pink , Rainbow Frosting - all are MagSafe compatible.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B994C32V Our edgiest case. The BLOX Collection comes in a wide range of stylish shades and features corner bumpers, shock-absorbing material and 10-foot drop protection, all thanks to its unique square design. Available in Clear, Gilded Age Gold, Neon Lemon, Neon Watermelon, Black,, Rainbow Frosting - all are MagSafe compatible.

Soap Bubble $29.99 , $39.99 : One of our best sellers, this case's unique iridescent swirl effect highlights your phone's true color, with extra UV protection that keeps your case from yellowing over time. A 10-foot drop protection and shock absorbing corners give you peace of mind. Available with or without MagSafe compatibility.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9CCV4MF One of our best sellers, this case's unique iridescent swirl effect highlights your phone's true color, with extra UV protection that keeps your case from yellowing over time. A 10-foot drop protection and shock absorbing corners give you peace of mind. Available with or without MagSafe compatibility.

4 in 1 Protection Pack $49.99 , 3 in 1 Protection Pack $39.99 : Everything you need for your new iPhone 14 in one accessory bundle! This incredible value includes our most protective phone case (15-foot drop protection), a screen protector (ultra high clarity 2X shatter protection), an HD tempered glass lens protector, and an ultra fast 30W power adapter. Available in Clear and Black, with MagSafe compatibility. Also available in a 3 in 1 version with just the case, screen protector and lens protector for $39.99!

- 4 in 1

- 3 in 1 Everything you need for your new iPhone 14 in one accessory bundle! This incredible value includes our most protective phone case (15-foot drop protection), a screen protector (ultra high clarity 2X shatter protection), an HD tempered glass lens protector, and an ultra fast 30W power adapter. Available in Clear and Black, with MagSafe compatibility. Also available in a 3 in 1 version with just the case, screen protector and lens protector for $39.99! https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BB82SX6M - 4 in 1 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B99H552F - 3 in 1

Pelican Shield Kevlar MagSafe $59.99 : In partnership with Pelican Inc., the Shield Kevlar case is built with genuine Kevlar material for the toughest of adventures. This "bulletproof" protection case now has MagSafe compatibility. Better yet, it's dustproof, features 21-foot military grade drop protection (3X Stronger Than Mil-Std 810G Military Testing Mandates), and has 5 layers of extreme Kevlar protection (8X Stronger than Steel Wiring). Includes heavy duty belt clip holster and stand.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9NXKW3D In partnership with Pelican Inc., the Shield Kevlar case is built with genuine Kevlar material for the toughest of adventures. This "bulletproof" protection case now has MagSafe compatibility. Better yet, it's dustproof, features 21-foot military grade drop protection (3X Stronger Than Mil-Std 810G Military Testing Mandates), and has 5 layers of extreme Kevlar protection (8X Stronger than Steel Wiring). Includes heavy duty belt clip holster and stand.

Pricing and Availability

Case-Mate's new collection ranges from $29 to $70, and is available for purchase at Amazon, Case-Mate.com, select retailers, and all major wireless carrier stores.

About Case-Mate

Case-Mate is a maker of premium, personalized tech accessories that complement the way you capture the world. Whether it's fast charging, unique designs or durability consumers are looking for, Case-Mate has it all. It's Happiness by Design™". As a trusted Amazon Vendor, Case-Mate provides easy-to-shop and premium, sought-after products, while remaining committed to sustainability. To keep up with the latest, be sure to follow Case-Mate on all social channels (@casemate).

Neon Lemon & Clear BLOX (PRNewswire)

Pelican Shield Kevlar MagSafe (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Case-Mate