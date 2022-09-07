Internet Vikings Expand Their Offerings in New Jersey

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosting provider Internet Vikings are now able to go above and beyond and offer a broader range of customizable hosting services in the prominent iGaming state of New Jersey. The global supplier has been operating in New Jersey for over a year and has plans to continue developing partnerships.

Industry experts consider New Jersey to be one of the most favored markets in the US for iGaming, especially with the rise in iGaming popularity and its continuous increase in revenue outperforming land-based casinos since the pandemic.

Global iGaming hosting provider Internet Vikings started its U.S. expansion with vigor, following the industry trends and providing solutions that suit each state's unique requirements. Developing custom tech solutions that cater to clients across the U.S. has proved highly successful for Internet Vikings, whose solutions are available in several states.

With the full force of U.S. market insights and industry professionals in their team, it is no surprise that Internet Vikings, who have been successfully operating in New Jersey for over a year, continue to reach for new heights. The hosting solutions experts have secured the necessary approvals to offer an even wider range of their customizable hosting services to New Jersey iGaming and online sports betting businesses.

Internet Vikings' CEO, Rickard Vikström, adds, "Entering the New Jersey market was a top priority, and the latest advancements are set to be a huge gain for us. Our experts are already busy preparing the next steps to offer the full suite of Infrastructure-as-a-Service."

Hosting provider Internet Vikings plans to expand in even more states and continue to offer its services nationwide.

"We want to continue adding value to iGaming businesses across the U.S. with our extensive understanding of the market and reliable cloud hosting options. Entering New Jersey is a big step forward for us, and the team looks forward to welcoming new clients and partnerships." - Victor Jerlin, Internet Vikings, Founder, and CTO, concluded.

