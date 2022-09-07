PA Cyber Students Awarded Academic Honors From College Board National Recognition Programs

PA Cyber students excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn these awards, which colleges use to identify academically competitive underrepresented students.

MIDLAND, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two PA Cyber students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs . These programs provide underrepresented students with the opportunity to meaningfully connect with colleges and scholarship programs, and, ultimately, to stand out in their attempts to secure admissions and scholarships. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board's Student Search Service.

Ruchoma "Rookie" Solomon received the National Rural and Small Town Award from the College Board. A resident of Elkins Park, she is an eleventh grader who has been with PA Cyber since fifth grade.

John Shidemantle also received the National Rural and Small Town Award. He applied for the award while a sophomore at PA Cyber and is now a junior at Blackhawk High School in Chippewa Township.

"We're thrilled that our students have earned this prestigious recognition. We are very proud of them for their academic achievements both in their classes and on their College Board assessments," said PA Cyber's CEO Brian Hayden. "These great programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions."

To be eligible for an award, students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher; have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and be African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year. Winners are awarded at the beginning of the next school year, in time to include the recognition on their college and scholarship applications.

"We honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students," said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. "We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this high honor as they plan for their big future."

About PA Cyber

Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber's online learning environments, personalized instructional methods, and curricula choices connect Pennsylvania students and families with state-certified and highly qualified teachers and rich academic content aligned to state standards. Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland (Beaver County) and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state. As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment to any school-age child residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and does not charge tuition to students or families.

