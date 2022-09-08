5WPR Named Finalist for Ecommerce Campaign of the Year in 2022 PRNEWS Platinum Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their work for client CarParts.com, an e-commerce platform that offers an end-to-end solution for drivers looking for a stress-free vehicle repair and maintenance, has been announced as a finalist in the 2022 PRNews Platinum Awards in the Ecommerce Campaign of the Year category.

The nominated campaign, executed by the Consumer and Emerging Technology team, reinforced the brand's position to establish their executive leadership as visionary innovators within the industry. 5WPR launched an all-encompassing strategy focused on amplifying the company's CEO and CFO as thought leaders, while simultaneously building brand awareness among business media and retail investors.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible client-partner relationship we have built with CarParts.com," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "They have allowed our team the opportunity to implement game-changing strategies that demand to be recognized in the competitive e-commerce space. We look forward to continuing our partnership, supporting their corporate communications initiatives."

For over two decades, the Platinum PR Awards have been hailed as the most coveted and competitive award in the communications space. The winners of this world-renowned recognition represent the best of the best—those that have reached the pinnacle of both innovation and industry knowledge. Winners will be unveiled at the PRNews Platinum PR Awards Gala on Wednesday, October 12, in New York City.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

