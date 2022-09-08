Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future Brings the Healing Power of Music to the Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center

Nonprofit organization contributed outdoor musical instruments to bring joy and active play to pediatric patients in park like setting

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For a Bright Future, "FABF") is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underserved children, announced the donation of musical instruments to the Palm Beach Children's Hospital to enhance the DinoSOAR Garden to bring joy to children. The uniquely created outdoor musical instruments include samba drums, xylophones, and bell lyre.

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future logo (PRNewsfoto/Louis Hernandez Jr.’s Foundatio) (PRNewswire)

The DinoSOAR Garden is a space created to bring joy to pediatric patients undergoing various treatments at the Palm Beach Children's Hospital. It is a unique place for patients to escape into an interactive environment that provides entertainment for children going through difficult situations. The creative interactive outdoor musical instruments are designed to provide a glimmer of hope and encouragement in the face of brutal healthcare realities.

"We all know how painful it is to see a child suffer. The harsh realities of underprivileged groups are made worse by economic issues. We are so pleased to partner with the incredible team at St. Mary's Medical Center and Palm Beach Children's Hospital to compliment the amazing care providing pediatric healthcare for our community. The DinoSOAR Garden is just one of the many ways they inspire and bring hope to the children in their care. For A Bright Future Foundation is committed to supporting the healthcare needs of all children and their families, and our hope is that this Garden and instruments, provides a brief reminder of the joy and love of life," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, For A Bright Future Foundation.

For A Bright Future Founder and Chairman Louis Hernandez Jr. is an investor, experienced business operator, and philanthropist. He is also the Founder, CEO, and General Partner of Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC), a high-performing private equity firm that makes technology investments in industries disrupted by digitization. Hernandez has served on many healthcare boards, including the CT Children's Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation and Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, committed to fighting healthcare inequalities that disproportionately impact people of color and other marginalized groups.

"As an organization primarily focused on children and their wellbeing, it is an honor for us to be able to collaborate with St. Mary's Medical Center and Palm Beach Children's Hospital. to help promote levity and joy to its pediatric patients," says Chris Ducanes, Secretary of the Board and General Counsel, For A Bright Future Foundation

"On behalf of all of the staff, pediatric patients and their families at the Palm Beach Children's Hospital, we want to thank Black Dragon Investment Firm for their generosity and dedication to the St. Mary's Medical Center Foundation to fund this project for the health and wellness of our youngest community members," said Chief Executive Officer of St. Mary's Medical Center and the Palm Beach Children's Hospital, Cynthia McCauley. "The DinoSOAR garden is a prehistoric paradise for hospitalized children to take a break from their illnesses and enjoy the sights, and now sounds, of this interactive magical oasis!"

To support For A bright Future educational programs, please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/donate-today.

Contact info:

Gina Rogoto

For A Bright Future Foundation

gmr@forabrightfuturefoundation.org

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For a Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

For more information: https://www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/ or follow @FABrightFuture_ on Twitter and Instagram.

About the Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center

The Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center is the only dedicated pediatric hospital between Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando. As members of the National Children's Hospital Association, we provide highly specialized services to more than 50,000 children each year. Our campus is also the home of Quantum House, a hospitality home for families of pediatric patients. Our numerous employees and affiliated physicians have dedicated themselves to healing our community.

