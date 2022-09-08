Tyra Biosciences to Participate at September 2022 Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright's 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 12-14 th , 2022

September 12th at 7am ET A pre-recorded presentation will be available here onat

Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

September 28 th , 2022, in NY

Panel discussion titled, "Resistant to Resistance: Approaches to Address Resistance in Oncology", on September 28th at 11:30am ET

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. is a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. TYRA's proprietary in-house discovery platform, SNÅP, enables the rapid and precise refinement of structural design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. Leveraging SNÅP, TYRA is developing a pipeline of selective inhibitors of Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptors (FGFR), which are altered in approximately 7% of all cancers. TYRA-300 is an FGFR3 selective inhibitor for oncology. TYRA-200 is an FGFR2 inhibitor that TYRA is developing initially in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. TYRA is also targeting achondroplasia and other FGFR3-related skeletal dysplasias and FGFR4 and REarranged during Transfection kinase (RET) related cancers. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.tyra.bio and engage with us on LinkedIn .

