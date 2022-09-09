MY01 Announces Presentation of Clinical Trial Data at Clinical Orthopaedic Society Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MY01 Inc. today announced that interim data from an ongoing, prospective multi-center study was presented at the Clinical Orthopedic Society (COS) Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas. The data represents the first 92 of 100 patients to be enrolled in MY01's inaugural post-market study.

The presentation, entitled "Clinical Trial on Continuous Compartmental Pressure Monitoring for Acute Compartment Syndrome" demonstrated that the MY01 continuous compartmental pressure monitor is an accurate aid to diagnosing acute compartment syndrome (ACS). The use of continuous pressure monitoring paired with clinical signs yielded no missed cases of ACS and no false positives. In addition, more than 90% of participating clinicians indicated that they would recommend the MY01 device for use in all long bone fractures.

"We believe pairing the MY01 monitor and mobile app with the observation of clinical signs will shift the paradigm of ACS diagnosis," said Charles Allan, CEO of MY01, Inc. "MY01 is excited about the data presented at the COS meeting and additional presentations scheduled in the coming months, all of which support the effective use of our product and its positive impact on patient outcomes."

The data presented included the first 92 patients from a prospective study at six Level 1 trauma center sites with plans to enroll 100 patients with fractures of the tibia, foot,

forearm, femur, or humerus.

About MY01, Inc. MY01, Inc. is on a mission to empower healthcare professionals with the objective data to aid in the diagnosis of compartment syndrome, thereby improving patient outcomes. MY01 believes that adding actionable, quantitative data at the bedside can augment clinical assessments to provide more effective care. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec since 2015, MY01, Inc. leverages its expertise in microsensing technology to provide innovative diagnostic solutions.

