Cannabis Community College Public Invite: Free Virtual Tour of a Commercial Cultivation Facility by Evan Marder

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Community College , a leading online cannabis education platform, announces the addition of Evan Marder as Professor of Cultivation for the Cultivation Essentials course. Part of the recently launched 5 Course Essentials Bundle , the curriculum offers a 360 degree view of the cannabis life cycle, equipping students with the skills they need to succeed in their cannabis career paths.

Register for a free virtual tour of a commercial cannabis cultivation facility by grower & Fleur President , Evan Marder

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Evan to our team of expert instructors," said Christi McAdams, CCC Chairman. "We strive to bring the best the industry has to offer to our students. Evan is truly a top-notch grower and operator. We couldn't be luckier to have him on our team." To promote Evan and his courses, CCC is offering a priceless virtual tour of his commercial cultivation facility in Las Vegas, NV to anyone who registers: https://cannabiscommunitycollege.com/mk/cultivation-virtual-tour/

As a veteran grower, President of Fleur Cannabis and Evergreen Organix, and owner of Redram Consulting, Marder brings with him unparalleled knowledge and experience that promises to be of immense value to CCC students. As President and grower in Nevada's largest licensed organic cultivation facility,

"I'm honored to join the esteemed faculty of Cannabis Community College," Marder said. "My goal is to provide students with everything they'll need to operate a successful grow, achieve higher yields, and craft high-quality, potent plants."

Marder's course covers a wide variety of relevant topics, preparing students for a range of jobs within the industry from seed-to-sale. Modules include:

Introduction to cultivation facilities

Let's talk plants!

Pest control

Personal protection equipment

Trimming

Order fulfillment

Lab testing

The Cultivation Essentials training course is accessible on its own or as part of the larger 5 Course Essentials Bundle. The package currently has an introductory rate of $270, providing high-value education at a fraction of the cost of traditional coursework. Scholarships and payment plans are available for those in need.

For more information about Cannabis Community College, visit www.cannabiscommunitycollege.com

