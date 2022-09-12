Geek+ creates global network of over 50 integrator partners

Geek+ has accelerated US and Europe market penetration with regional leaders

With partnership network, order volume in first half 2022 has doubled compared to first half 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in autonomous mobile robot technology, announces that it has established formal agreements with over 50 integrators to accelerate its international expansion. The global network enables Geek+ to meet the increasing demand for logistics robots in the US and Europe, in addition to Korea and new developments in South America.

Lit Fung, VP and Managing Director of International Business at Geek+, said: "Our network of integrators is an extremely valuable part of our success. We view each robot deployed by our partners as a vote of confidence in our technology. Their extensive experience makes them ideally positioned to deliver large scale robotics projects to customers and enable Geek+ to accelerate our business growth."

Multinational group Körber Supply Chain has worked extensively with Geek+ around the world, with landmark projects in the United States and a new cooperation in Brazil undertaken since the beginning of 2022. Key partners in the Americas include KPI Integrated Solutions, Bosch Rexroth, Boreal Technologies, Conveyco Technologies, Numina Group, and Systemex Automation. Across Europe, Geek+ technology has been deployed by Lalesse Logistics Solutions, Breathe Technologies, and AMH Material Handling. In the Asia Pacific region, Geek+ has a rich history of collaboration with integrators such as Ally Logistic Property (ALP) and Unitech Automation.

Earlier this year, Geek+ honoured top integrator partners with awards recognizing their commitment. Since then, Geek+ has brought on more than 10 new partners, a list that will continue to grow as several large scale projects are implemented in Europe and the US.

