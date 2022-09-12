IKEA U.S. introduces new IKEA Family benefits including saving 5% in-store on eligible purchases¹. Every Visit. Every Day.

New and existing IKEA Family members will also receive special delivery pricing2, in addition to access to special product offers, 90-day price protection, and more.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IKEA U.S. is adding new benefits to the IKEA Family program, the free loyalty club open to anyone looking to shop with IKEA, get home furnishing inspiration and special rewards from the brand. In addition to existing IKEA Family benefits, the new offer now includes 5% off eligible in-store purchases and special IKEA Family pricing on select delivery options online. Restrictions apply.

"At IKEA, it is always our ambition to offer quality and sustainable home furnishings to our customers at an affordable price," said Javier Quiñones, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA U.S. "By enhancing our IKEA Family benefits, we are able to show greater appreciation for our customers in a meaningful way with everyday discounts while inspiring them to live a better everyday life at home."

The IKEA Family program was first introduced in Sweden in 1984 and launched in the U.S. in 2011. The 5% off eligible in-store purchases benefit went into effect on September 1, 2022, and delivery pricing benefit on September 12. These new benefits enable IKEA Family members to save more and are in addition to existing perks such as special product offers, exclusive access to events and workshops and a free hot drink (coffee or tea) in the IKEA restaurant each visit.

IKEA U.S. has been on a journey to make the brand more accessible, affordable, and sustainable. IKEA Family members have exclusive access to the IKEA Buy Back & Resell service, which launched in November 2021 at participating stores across the U.S. IKEA also offers two financing options for customers – the IKEA Visa credit card where cardholders can earn rewards on IKEA purchases and everyday spending needs such as gas, groceries and utilities and the IKEA Projekt credit card, which allows customers to pay off a single large purchase over time. IKEA continues to offer everyday affordable services as an added convenience to customers including lower-priced shipping & delivery, Click & Collect, TaskRabbit assembly services, and kitchen planning and installation.

Becoming an IKEA Family loyalty club member is free and easy to join. Learn more at www.ikea-usa.com/family.

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries – including 51 retail locations in the U.S.

1 Offer valid starting 9/1/2022. Limited to qualifying purchases, exclusions apply. Not valid on services. Discount applied in-store only, before tax, shipping, and handling. Cannot be combined with coupons. Visit IKEA-USA.com/AffordMore for full details.

2 IKEA Family members qualify for a discount on select delivery options based on proximity to store, order weight, and type of delivery chosen. Exclusions apply, visit IKEA-USA.com/AffordMore to learn more.

