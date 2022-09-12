NuVasive to Participate as Double Diamond Sponsor at Scoliosis Research Society Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced it will continue its partnership with the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS) as a double diamond sponsor and will attend the 57th Annual Meeting held September 14-17, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.

"SRS is a leading society in our industry, and we share a common vision to support research and education efforts to advance care for all patients with spinal deformities," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer at NuVasive. "It is clear that procedures integrated with enabling technology are critical in larger, complex deformity cases, and our partnership with SRS helps further our ability to push the standard of spine surgery toward more intelligent solutions."

As part of the SRS Annual Meeting, NuVasive will host a workshop titled "Over a decade of MAGEC®: outcomes and efficacy through data and real-world experiences" presented by Professor Kenneth Cheung, Professor Ralf D. Stücker, and Dr. Paul Sponseller, and moderated by Dr. Amer Samdani on September 15, 2022. This case-based discussion will cover the MAGEC system's impact on the panel's early-onset scoliosis patients and their practices over the last 10+ years. NuVasive's Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs, Kyle Malone, will also share a brief scientific data update on the MAGEC system.

NuVasive has partnered with SRS, the premier international society aimed at fostering optimal care for all patients with spinal deformities, since 2007. The Company's ongoing double diamond sponsorship supports clinical workshops, hands-on educational courses, and fellowship and grants for more than 1,500 of the world's leading spine surgeons, researchers, physician assistants, and orthotists who are involved in the research and treatment of spinal deformities.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

