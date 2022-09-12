NYSafeBets: New Website Launches To Help Bettors Navigate New York's Sports Betting Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYSafeBets.com, a new website created to help bettors safely enjoy the high profile New York online sports betting market, has launched recently.



Online sports betting went live in New York in January 2022, and has become the largest market in the US, achieving a total handle of over $9 billion in the first 7 months.

NYSafeBets identified a need to provide New York's sports betting fans with impartial reviews of the legal wagering options now available to them, and to deliver expert advice enabling bettors to safely participate in this new market.

The site was developed as a complete solution to meet requirements of users looking for unbiased information about how and where to bet safely in New York, alongside the latest sports news and betting odds.

"NYSafeBets has been created to provide the most trusted source of powerful stories and smart analysis that enhance daily betting," said Luka Josic, Founder of NYSafeBets. "Our goal is to offer the best sports betting website, filling the void for fans hungry for deeper sports analysis and coverage of New York teams".

NYSafeBets projects significant growth in user numbers will be achieved during its first six months of operation by providing exclusive, high quality content and reliable information to New York's millions of sports fans, and utilizing a range of digital channels to drive traffic. Plans are also in place to monetise the site using affiliate offers in the future.



The launch of NYSafeBets follows the introduction of the ninth licensed online sportsbook into the New York market, BallyBet, which joins offerings from brands including DraftKings, MGM, and Caesars.

"NYSafeBets.com will deliver a combination of breaking news, exclusive deep dives and long reads into topics fans care about, as well as a range of betting tools, data and odds," continued Mr. Josic. "Making this information available to all bettors across NY State will equip our users with the knowledge and insights they need to get the most out of their online betting experience".

NYSafeBets plans to become one of New York's leading providers of sports news, information and results, along with the latest odds, sportsbook reviews, promotions and opinion about all legal betting options for New York residents.

To find out more visit https://www.nysafebets.com

