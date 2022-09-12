RLDatix Announces Catalix, an Enterprise Platform to Connect Safety, Risk, Compliance and Workforce Data to Drive Better Outcomes and Safer Healthcare

RLDatix Catalix will deliver analytics and insights to inform and improve operational efficiencies across healthcare organizations

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of healthcare operations technology and services, announced today the launch of RLDatix Catalix, a new enterprise platform for improving core operational processes across healthcare organizations. Catalix will provide the automation, intelligence and longitudinal data integration that is essential for better outcomes while leveraging the benefits of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for market leading data protection, privacy and security.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the unprecedented financial and care delivery challenges that the healthcare industry is facing. Staff shortages, burnout and the ongoing care backlog are stretching healthcare organizations like never before, leading to a renewed effort to manage costs and improve operational processes. The World Health Organization states that 45 million adverse events occur every year - accounting for 15% of total hospital expenditures in developed countries - and Open Access Government estimates that over 40 million health workers will be needed to cover ongoing global shortages.

Powered by AWS, Catalix is an enterprise platform that will leverage millions of data points across the RLDatix product portfolio including workforce management, safety, risk, and compliance. Customers will be provided with insights that help improve safety and quality through proactive mitigation and more efficient allocation of staff across their organizations.

"RLDatix is passionate about partnering with organizations to deliver safer care," said Jeff Surges, CEO, RLDatix. "Our comprehensive solutions portfolio is utilized across thousands of care systems and connecting all that data at the enterprise level will unlock new insights that improve outcomes. Catalix will help organizations reduce operational complexity and costs while simplifying the adoption of innovative new solutions that help make healthcare safer."

"We are excited to offer an analytics platform that has the potential to positively impact so many people," said Barbara Staruk, Chief Product Officer, RLDatix. "Our customers have the most comprehensive sets of healthcare operations data in the world, and RLDatix Catalix will help them unlock its limitless potential."

Catalix is available immediately with North American RLDatix Risk clients being the first to have the opportunity to join. RLDatix Peer Support, launched at ASHRM, is fully Catalix ready.

